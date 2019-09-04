Sarah Kirshbaum Levy Joins Funko, Inc. Board of Directors

Levy currently serves as Chief Operating Officer for Viacom Media Networks, a division of Viacom International

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko") (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced the appointment of Sarah Kirshbaum Levy to the company’s Board of Directors effective September 3, 2019.



“I’ve admired Funko for cornering the market on everything pop culture across an array of consumer products,” said Levy. “I’m honored and excited to be joining the board during this period of high growth and great future potential for Funko.”

Levy has served as Viacom Media Networks’ Chief Operating Officer since 2016, where she is responsible for overseeing global strategy, finance and operations for the division. Prior to her appointment at Viacom Media Networks, Sarah was Chief Operating Officer at Nickelodeon for over a decade. During that time, she drove the growth of the business into new segments including subscription video on demand, digital gaming, resorts and theme parks. She also currently sits on the board of the Lucius Littauer Foundation, which makes grants in the areas of education, social welfare, health care, and Jewish studies.

“Sarah brings over two decades of operational excellence in managing television networks, consumer products and location based entertainment licensing businesses as well as a wide range of websites and apps. We are thrilled to bring her to our Board of Directors,” said Ken Brotman, Chairman of the Funko Board of Directors and Founding Partner of Acon Investments. “Her leadership in developing and growing Viacom’s global consumer products business, which has included seven $1B brands at retail during her tenure, makes her a perfect fit for Funko.”

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).



