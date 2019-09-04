Alan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management

Provides full visibility across multiple asset classes to enable optimal efficiency, driver safety and ELD compliance

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Alan Ritchey, Inc. (ARI), a leading provider of transportation solutions based in Valley View, TX, to provide its in-cab solution for their trucks and its trailer monitoring solution for their dry van fleet, which transports mail for the U.S. Postal Service. ORBCOMM’s end-to-end solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management.

ARI is using ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly in-cab telematics solution to gain complete visibility, monitoring and management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via FleetManager , ORBCOMM’s newest web platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables ARI to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) . ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution also helps ARI improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. ORBCOMM’s platform enables ARI to decrease operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management, reduced risk of fuel loss and preventive maintenance as well.

To manage its dry van fleet, ARI is using ORBCOMM’s ruggedized trailer monitoring solution along with FleetManager to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard. ORBCOMM’s solution also provides ARI with the unique ability to see precise data on distance travelled by each trailer so they can accurately schedule trailer servicing and inspections based on odometer readings or time elapsed for maximum asset utilization.

In addition, ARI is using an integration that links ORBCOMM’s FleetManager data from its truck and trailer assets to its TMW Systems dispatch and enterprise management solution for a centralized view, further enhancing workflow productivity, communications and customer service.

“Alan Ritchey is committed to leveraging technology to improve their transport operations, and we are pleased to provide our in-cab and trailer tracking solutions to help them gain a comprehensive view of all of their assets through one integrated platform,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “By leveraging the valuable insights delivered through ORBCOMM’s platform, Alan Ritchey can make more informed fleet management decisions to comply with ELD regulations, increase driver safety and improve productivity.”

“After testing several different solutions, ORBCOMM was the clear winner in meeting all of our requirements for managing our truck and trailer fleet with its well-designed, reliable products,” said Dave Allison, Senior Vice President at Alan Ritchey, Inc. “ORBCOMM’s products are easy to install and intuitive with very little training required, so driver acceptance of this new technology has been phenomenal. We are pleased with the efficiencies we are seeing across our operations, which are enhanced by the integration between the ORBCOMM platform and TMW’s transportation management system.”

