Ozop Surgical Corp. Announces Addition of Spine Industry Veteran to Lead its Sales Team

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSC), a provider of premium surgical devices in the rapidly growing field of minimally invasive spine surgery (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced that Nick Ansari has joined the senior management team as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Ansari is an accomplished multidisciplinary medical device and operations executive with an impressive track record. He has a strong business acumen and vision, entrepreneurial mindset and a reputation built over 20 plus years of success. Mr. Ansari has held senior leadership positions with leading medical device companies: Stryker, Medtronic, Globus and Lanx/Biomet orthopedics. His ability to develop world class sales organizations and his extensive distributor relationships are expected to drive sales as Ozop ramps up operations in conjunction with the Company’s recently announced license with Spinal Resources, Inc.’s product platform.

Michael Chermak, Chief Executive Officer of OZOP, commented, “We are excited to add Nick to our team. His superb track record in driving sales and his deep industry knowledge and experience are welcome additions to our growing team, especially as we focus on expanding our footprint with Spinal Resources, Inc.’s products and ready ourselves for future product introductions of our proprietary technologies.”

Nick Ansari added, “I’m ecstatic to join Ozop and excited about its relationship with Spinal Resources, Inc. combined with its pipeline of disruptive technologies. I am results oriented and look forward to making an impact on our growth and development.”

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers. For more information please visit www.ozopsurgical.com.

