Zoomtopia 2019 Lineup to Feature Sir Richard Branson and Major Zoom Platform Announcements

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced its lineup for Zoomtopia 2019 , the annual celebration of its customers. Zoomtopia is two jam-packed days of learning and inspiration where attendees make connections, learn best practices, and get a glimpse of the future of video-first unified communications.

The theme of Zoomtopia 2019 is Out of this World, emphasizing the company’s focus on innovation, progress, and possibilities. Following on this theme, the thought leaders featured at this year’s Zoomtopia include:

Sir Richard Branson , founder of the Virgin Group, entrepreneur, investor, author, and philanthropist, will join as our keynote speaker via Zoom. Conceived in 1970, the Virgin Group comprises of more than 60 Virgin companies employing 71,000 people in 35 countries, including space companies, Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic, and The Spaceship Company. Virgin is a leading international investment group and one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands

, founder of the Virgin Group, entrepreneur, investor, author, and philanthropist, will join as our keynote speaker via Zoom. Conceived in 1970, the Virgin Group comprises of more than 60 Virgin companies employing 71,000 people in 35 countries, including space companies, Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic, and The Spaceship Company. Virgin is a leading international investment group and one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan , and chief product officer, Oded Gal , will deliver addresses on the state of the company and industry, as well as unveil new advancements of the company’s unified communications platform

, and chief product officer, , will deliver addresses on the state of the company and industry, as well as unveil new advancements of the company’s unified communications platform Zachary Quinto , “Star Trek” and “American Horror Story” actor, film producer, and Zoom user will host the celebration as “mission captain”

, “Star Trek” and “American Horror Story” actor, film producer, and Zoom user will host the celebration as “mission captain” Former NASA Astronaut, Mike Massimino , will join as a special guest speaker

, will join as a special guest speaker Customer speakers will include leaders from Discovery Inc., Emory University, Fox Corporation, Nasdaq, Pandora, Sanofi, Texas A&M University, and Uber Technologies

Other highlights include hands-on demos with Zoom experts and select partners such as Crestron, Dropbox, Logitech, and Poly; deep-dive technology sessions; live music entertainment; and opportunities to network with peers. Zoomtopia provides an immersive festival atmosphere with a constant flow of educational content.

“Hands down Zoomtopia is our favorite event of the year. It is such an honor to connect with our customers, celebrate what they’ve built with Zoom, share the latest advancements in our platform, and learn from each other,” said Yuan. “The theme of this year’s Zoomtopia is Out of this World, but our focus is Gratitude. We are putting all of our efforts toward expressing our gratitude for our customers, partners, and advocates that enable us to continue to grow and deliver happiness. We can’t wait to see you and celebrate with you.”

Zoomtopia 2019 will be held October 15-16 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Those interested in joining the celebration can learn more and register at zoomtopia.us . Apply for the Zoom Innovation Awards to be recognized at Zoomtopia for unique, innovative, and impactful uses of the Zoom platform.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Relations:

Priscilla Barolo

Manager, Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.