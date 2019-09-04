Your Household Just Got Smarter! Meet Max, the New AI-powered Smartest Member of Your Family

/EIN News/ -- Max, the Newest Trifo Home Surveillance Robot Vacuum, Sees, Listens and Speaks as He Cleans

BERLIN, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFA 2019 - Trifo® , dedicated to creating home robots that help people achieve a better balance of family, work and personal life, today announced Max , its newest, smartest and most powerful home surveillance robot vacuum to date.



“We have designed Max with advanced home surveillance features including motion, audio and human detection to protect peoples’ homes. And, his advanced vision system lets him map the most efficient cleaning route,” said Zhe Zhang, Trifo’s Founder and CEO. “Max can communicate with his family whether they are at home or away, through the Trifo Home App.”

Recent market research demonstrates the potential for AI-powered smart home robots. Statista estimates shipments of home robot market will grow to 29.6 billion units by 2025. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) predicts the household personal service robots market will reach $11 billion by 2020.

Max brings many smart capabilities to his family:

● AI-powered Surveillance – Max can patrol his home at scheduled times and inform the family about movement, people and unusual sounds. The family can set up alert notifications and trigger automatic video recording. In one scenario, when family members get notified of a possible break-in, they can switch on the camera, see what’s going on. Because Max’s charging port is at his back where he connects to the charging station, he can watch the house even while he’s charging.

● Powerful Cleaning – Max’s optimized vacuum fan creates 3,000 Pa of suction. His larger main brush and six-claw side brush reach deep into corners. His larger dustbin and washable primary filter make Max easy to maintain.

● Advanced Intelligent Vision – His TIRVS (Trifo Intelligent Robotics Vision System), a combination of proprietary algorithms and the latest sensing, perception and decision-making technology ensures Max always knows where he is, decides the most efficient cleaning route, avoids obstacles and creates a map of his route to repeat on later cleaning trips.

● Trifo Home App – Max’s family can control him from anywhere. They can program him remotely to schedule cleaning, whether they’re home or not. The family can see where he’s cleaned through the map he builds as he works. The app is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

● Innovative Human-Robot Interaction – Max lets his family interact with him in lots of ways. He is Alexa-enabled and family at home can control him using voice commands, such as, “Alexa, turn on Trifo.” Out of the home, the family can speak and listen to other family members, pets or even intruders through Max’s speaker and mic that connect to the Trifo Home App.

● … And More – Max’s 5,200 mAh battery keeps him going up to 120 minutes and he offers his family a USB charger so he can charge their devices.

About Trifo

Trifo home robots offer families the optimal balance between family, work and personal life. Our vision is to create a family of home robots that help people live better by doing work around the home so people can focus on what’s important.

Founded in 2016, Trifo, a Silicon Valley-based company, is a full stack AI home robot company. Focusing on indoor home environments, Trifo has been developing an end-to-end integrated hardware/software system with sensing, perception and decision capabilities. The Trifo robot is on a mission to serve as the smart autonomous agent to better help people organize and interact with home environments via perceiving physics, geometry and semantics of home environments, communicating with humans in a natural way and continuously learning new skills with advanced AI technologies.

Trifo has been granted more than 40 U.S. and Chinese patents and has filed for more than 70 additional patents globally in U.S., Europe and China. Trifo’s proprietary algorithms have been published at top robotics conferences such as ICRA and IROS.

