Vitalibis And Hockey Champion Nick Boynton Team-Up To Provide Awareness for Premium Hemp Based CBD Wellness Products

New Alliance with Nick Boynton, NHL Stanley Cup Winning Chicago Blackhawk, Expands Awareness of Vitalibis’ Premium Hemp-Based Wellness Products and Effort To Help Advance CBD Based Concussion and Brain Trauma Research

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabinoid (CBD) wellness products, announced today that it has teamed with NHL Stanley Cup champion Nick Boynton. Nick has joined the Company as a Founding Ambassador and as an advocate for CBD wellness. Nick and Vitalibis will work together to spread awareness of its premium hemp-based CBD wellness products and advance CBD concussion and brain trauma research.



Nick was an All-Star who played 11 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Boston Bruins, Phoenix Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers. On June 9, 2010, Nick won his first Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In June 2018, Nick wrote an article for the Players Tribune called, “ Everything’s Not Ok .” An authentic and real point of view discussing a different side of sports – depression, anxiety, pain. Nick continues to speak out about change.

“After suffering from years of chronic pain, brain trauma, and anxiety in the National Hockey League, Vitalibis has helped me immensely in my day-to-day life. It works for me and I know it can work for others. I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that wants to support me and cares about my health and well-being. Vitalibis gives me an opportunity for a better quality of life.”

“Nick is an incredible person with an enlightening story,” said Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis. “As a fan of sports, I enjoy the competition and skill, while respecting the effort it takes to perform at your best. We all know sports are big business – full of passion, excitement, money, contracts, expectations, etc. What we don’t typically think about is the physical and mental impact sports has on the athletes. I encourage you to learn more about Nick’s story, his experiences. I’m beyond grateful and humbled to work with Nick as we pursue many avenues to improve personal wellness.”

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol, along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5abfd4-5b9e-4141-83fd-dad03ee130ad

Nick Boynton Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Nick Boynton Joins Vitalibis



