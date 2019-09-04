Centerline Digital Expands Agency with New EVP of Digital Media, Jerry Tomaiolo

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerline Digital , the B2B customer experience marketing agency, today announced the appointment of its executive vice president of Digital Media, Jerry Tomaiolo . Joining the team in their Raleigh headquarters, Tomaiolo will be charged with optimizing the company’s digital media strategies at scale by incorporating machine learning and analytics into the creative process.



Charles Long, founder & CEO of Centerline Digital, stated, “With a strong track record of achieving growth in both B2B and B2C, combined with his expertise for client retention and analytics within digital branding and campaign work, we believe Tomaiolo is the perfect fit for Centerline Digital. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team to amplify our digital technology and social media offerings.”

Tomaiolo got his start in the business at Digitaria building e-commerce solutions for major brands like PETCO, Lucky Brand, Sony & Qualcomm. Bringing nearly 20 years of experience to the role, Tomaiolo most recently updated B2B and B2C social media profile for Buki Brand, a luxury technology apparel company. Before Buki Brand, he held major leadership positions at Saatchi Advertising, The Cimarron Group, Hyundai Motors America, Hill Holliday and served as the executive vice president, digital and social strategy for Socialtyze where he led major broadcast and media campaigns for brands like IHOP, 3M, Cheesecake Factory, UGG, The NFL and RedBox.

“Centerline's key differentiator in the space is our ‘Built-to-respond’ style and independence as an agency. Our emphasis on client retention and technology is tops across the industry,” said Tomaiolo. “As the agency continues to grow, I am eager to play an integral part in marrying digital and creative strategies to better show our clients how we are optimizing their assets and tracking results.”

To learn more about Centerline Digital, please visit: https://centerline.net

About Centerline Digital

Centerline Digital is a digital marketing & creative content agency with a passion for resolving complex business and marketing challenges. Founded in 1996, Centerline Digital has proven its value in customer experience, storytelling and accountable creative solutions through partnering with Fortune 500 enterprises and brands, including IBM, Lowes, GE, Spectrum and SAS.

Media Contact

Shelley Petri

shelley@blastpr.com

678-977-0899







