Cytek Biosciences’ Northern Lights Platform Approved for Clinical Use in China

Company Moves to Make Complete Spectral Flow Cytometry Solution Approved, Available to Chinese Market

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical flow cytometry laboratories based in China can now go beyond 24 colors – easily and affordably. Cytek Biosciences Inc. , a leading provider of flow cytometry instrumentation, has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Cytek® Northern Lights flow cytometer for clinical diagnostic use in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across China. This achievement comes on the heels of Cytek’s DxP Athena systems being cleared by the NMPA , and places the company on a path to offering a complete spectral flow cytometry solution to the Chinese market – from instruments to reagents.



“At Cytek, we are fueling a movement to extend the benefits of flow cytometry from the few to the many,” noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “A key part of this process is continuing to extend and accelerate our reach and capabilities. Achieving NMPA clearance is an important milestone – and a rigorous process. Our success speaks to our commitment to excellence and quality – from conception through manufacturing.”

Cytek Northern Lights offers a value-added package with capabilities that go beyond flow cytometry systems with a much higher price tag. Upgradeable and available in configurations from one laser (nine colors) to three lasers (24+ colors), Cytek’s Northern Lights series offers high sensitivity and reagent flexibility. With several configurations available, Cytek Northern Lights sits in a sweet spot for scientists that have budgeted for a one to three laser system, but desire the ability to run panels of higher complexity. Until now, such panels would only be achievable using a conventional flow cytometer’s most expensive configuration.

On a mission to make massively multiparametric flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers, Cytek anticipates NMPA approval for its complete system application solution soon.

Please visit www.cytekbio.com for more information.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading flow cytometry solution provider that develops compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support scientists and clinicians. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com . To learn more, follow Cytek on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Justine Houston-Brown

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

justine@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/040e7fd5-cea3-4b1a-bdf0-04c5fbe09911

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Approved for Clinical Use in China The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has cleared Cytek Biosciences’ Northern Lights flow cytometer for clinical diagnostic use in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across China.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.