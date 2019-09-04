Cowen Commits Capital to Facilitate Block Trading for All US-Listed ETFs, Across All Asset Classes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that it has hired William Kartholl as Director, Head of ETF Trading. In this role, Mr. Kartholl will oversee a full-service ETF desk offering capital commitment while managing all other liquidity needs of Cowen’s institutional clients. This announcement marks a significant expansion in Cowen’s trading capabilities and its goal to offer clients a complete trading platform. The new role aligns with our client’s unique investment goals and is fully complimentary to ETF Direct®, Cowen’s proprietary platform that offers connectivity to specialist’s liquidity.



“Cowen’s decision to make markets on ETFs reflects growing demand for unconflicted ETF block trading, as well as our dedication to helping our clients outperform,” said Kyle Solomon, Head of Alternative Equity Strategies. Drew Forman, Head of Derivative Sales and Trading, added, “This is a key step forward as Cowen looks to leverage its expert guidance and world-class execution tools to offer clients a full-service trading desk. This new capability streamlines operations and enables clients to achieve superior investment outcomes.”

Mr. Kartholl joins Cowen from J.P. Morgan where he most recently served as Executive Director, Head of US ETF Block Trading for the last 5 years. Mr. Kartholl started his career at Bear Stearns in 2001, where he worked on the Equity Derivatives trading desk.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

