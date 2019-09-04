Noblegen Adds Two Top Industry Executives to its Board of Directors

Former General Mills EVP of Innovation Technology and Quality, Peter Erickson, and current VP & CFO of JRSL Don Solman join Noblegen’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), an advanced nutritional ingredient company, is pleased to announce that it has added recently retired EVP of Innovation Technology, and Quality at General Mills, Peter Erickson, and current Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of James Richardson & Sons Limited (JRSL), Don Solman, to its already impressive Board of Directors.



“On behalf of the Board and the entire Noblegen team, I am pleased to welcome Peter and Don to our Board of Directors,” says Noblegen CEO and Chairman Adam Noble. “I am very grateful to have such a qualified and dedicated group of board members who share our commitment to changing the way we feed the world.”

Peter Erickson’s experience creating new, innovative food products and technologies aimed at nourishing the lives of consumers is well aligned with Noblegen’s vision to provide consumers with healthy, nutrient-rich ingredients and food options. His experience cultivating trustworthy brands through rigorous attention to product quality, food safety, and technical excellence, will be beneficial in ensuring that Noblegen delivers the highest quality products to market.

Don Solman’s experience directing the overall financial and strategic activities of a multinational company will help Noblegen to achieve sustainable profitability and drive shareholder value. Mr. Solman has been Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of James Richardson & Sons Limited (JRSL) since February, 2015. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Solman spent 20 years with Richardson International Limited, JRSL’s largest operating subsidiary, in various positions including Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Solman directs the overall financial and strategic activities of JRSL including treasury, banking, financial reporting, risk management, and formulating and recommending financial policies and plans. His broad expertise in financial reporting, risk management, and financial and strategic planning will be invaluable to Noblegen during this time of rapid growth and fiscal responsibility.

Erickson and Solman are joining a very strong Noblegen Board of Directors that includes the following:

David Abramson is the former President of Martek Biosciences Corporation (formerly traded on US NASDAQ, now owned by DSM) the industry leader and innovator behind the plant-based omega-3 oils: Life’s Omega and Life’s DHA. He is currently a Principal in SDA Ventures LLC. Abramson’s experience of bringing plant-based algal products to market at Martek aligns perfectly with Noblegen’s business strategy. His extensive industry experience will guide Noblegen’s commercialization, marketing, and communications strategies.

John Desbiens is a professional engineer and the founding CEO of Cambium, an Ontario-based consulting and engineering firm. Desbiens’ experience is rooted in environmental management, sustainability, and design; all of which will be crucial for Noblegen as the company becomes one of the most sustainable ingredient providers in the world. From pilot scale to full production, Desbiens has repeatedly built successful business ventures throughout his career. His expertise will be leveraged to capitalize on opportunities as Noblegen continues to scale.

Robert Gillison, is the former Vice President of Corporate Development at Martek Biosciences Corporation (formerly traded on US Nasdaq, now owned by DSM) the industry leader and innovator behind the plant-based omega-3 oils: Life’s Omega and Life’s DHA. He is currently the Managing Director at SDA Ventures LLC. Gillison’s pre-Martek experience as a Banker and Corporate Treasurer has been, and will continue to be, instrumental to Noblegen’s capital raising initiatives. In addition, his extensive experience in the food and beverage industry will provide a valuable perspective as Noblegen continues building toward commercial success.

Gwyn Morgan is an Order of Canada member and the founding CEO of EnCana Corporation. As one of Canada’s most respected CEOs Morgan is an invaluable member to Noblegen’s Board of Directors. Since his retirement from Encana, Morgan has served on the board of directors for five global corporations. His vast industry experience will help to guide Noblegen’s facility utilization strategy, supply chain road maps, regulatory strategy, facility performance, and production metrics.

Kate Ramsay is a venture philanthropist and angel investor. She holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation and served several years as a director of James Richardson and Sons Limited. Ramsay’s philanthropic experience and vision are aligned with Noblegen’s social and environmental strategy. She will help guide Noblegen’s community and global outreach projects to ensure that the company achieves the greatest positive social and environmental impact.

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced nutritional ingredients company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 60 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. For more information visit www.noblegen.com .

