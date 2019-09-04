Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward Jr. Joins Patriot One’s Senior Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce that retired Vice Admiral Robert Stiles Harward Jr. has joined the Company’s Senior Advisory Board.

Robert Harward Jr., known by his friends as Bob Harward, is a retired United States Navy SEAL and a former Deputy Commander of the United States Central Command, under the leadership command of General James Mattis. Harward is currently a defense industry executive working for Lockheed Martin as the Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East. In this role, Harward’s responsibilities include strategy, operations and growth in the greater Middle East region, including: UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are honored to have Bob join our Senior Advisory Board,” expressed Scott Shepherd, Chairman, Patriot One Technologies. “His distinguished career in the U.S. Armed Forces as a Navy SEAL to his Deputy Commander role gives him strategic insights that our company can leverage to advance our PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform in order to address active threat and terrorist activities around the globe. In addition, his recent experience with Lockheed Martin in the Middle East can help our team better understand the needs of this specific region.”

A lifelong national security leader, Harward served on the National Security Council for the Bush Administration, commissioned the National Counter Terrorism Center, and has extensive combat and counterterrorism experience as a United States Navy SEAL. In addition, Harward served as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command and previously commanded Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435. Craig Micklich, founder and CEO of Sotech Secure - a Patriot One joint venture - recommended Harward to the Company’s senior advisory group because of his outstanding leadership, dedication and service to protecting others throughout his career. His commitment to protecting today’s global citizens matches Patriot One’s vision.

Robert Harward Jr. will begin working with the Company's senior advisory group and management team starting in September 2019. He joins a distinguished team of senior advisors, including Governor Tom Ridge - First U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Karl Wagner - retired Deputy Director of Central Intelligence Agency, Ward Elcock - former Canadian Deputy Minister for Public Safety, Andrew Brear - former senior British diplomat, Jamie Hamilton Graham – former Chief Constable of the Victoria and Vancouver Police Departments and Michael Rozin - President of Rozin Security.

“I am pleased, and honored, to join this distinguished group of gifted professionals who have spent a lifetime of service committed to the safety and well-being of all people,” shared Bob Harward. “Knowing others within the security and safety space, like Governor Tom Ridge, Karl Wagner and Ward Elcock, have endorsed the Company’s mission makes me not only excited to be part of this group, but will allow me to share my expertise in counter terrorism to help prevent these growing tragedies in our communities around the world.”

Robert Harward Jr.’s recognitions include the Donovan Award from the CIA, the Distinguished Service Award from the Department of State, the German Silver Star, the Polish Silver Star, and he was designated a Commander of the Polish GROM (Special Operation Forces). The Department of Defense awarded him the Defense Distinguished Service Medal (three), the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star with V device (four), and two (2) Presidential Unit Citation for leading troops in combat.

On Behalf of the Board,

“Scott Shepherd”

Scott Shepherd, Chairman of the Board

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One Technologies’ mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com

Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, PR Media Now

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com



CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.