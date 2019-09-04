Cognition Therapeutics to Give Webcast Presentation at 3rd Annual Janney Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that President & CEO Kenneth I. Moch will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Janney Healthcare Conference at 12:35 p.m. on September 9, 2019 in New York City.

Mr. Moch’s presentation, which will be webcast live and archived on the company’s website at www.cogrx.com, will include a corporate and pipeline update, including the current status of Elayta™, Cognition’s lead candidate for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Elayta is a highly brain-penetrant small molecule drug that has been shown to displace Aβ oligomers from their synaptic receptor binding sites. Elayta protects against further oligomer binding, stopping the synapse damage and loss characteristic of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. It is currently enrolling patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC, SNAP and SHINE.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics that address the toxic oligomeric proteins that cause synapse degeneration and trigger neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that has shown the potential in initial clinical studies to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease and to allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Elayta is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer’s Restoration of Cognition); SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer’s Patients); and SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553 and R01AG058660) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH. Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition’s other pipeline candidates were identified using the company’s disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and Cognition’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Cognition undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. info@cogrx.com Aline Sherwood Scienta Communications asherwood@scientapr.com



