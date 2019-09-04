Sakon Named “Entrepreneurial Company of the Year” for Employee Mobile Experience by Frost & Sullivan

Noted Research and Consulting Firm Cites Sakon’s Leadership and Innovation in Improving the Employee Experience of Enterprise Mobility

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon , the leading cloud-based platform and services provider for managing enterprise communications and cloud services, today announced it has been awarded the “Entrepreneurial Company of the Year” by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, acknowledging Sakon’s leadership and solutions excellence in enterprise mobility. Sakon will receive the award at the Frost & Sullivan Annual Best Practices Awards Gala in Austin, Texas on September 17.



In a report accompanying the award, Frost & Sullivan highlights the role of Sakon’s Mobility App and lifecycle services orchestration in delivering an exceptional mobile experience to enterprise employees. The Mobility App, launched earlier this year, provides employees a simple, powerful and holistic way to self-manage their mobility needs, from onboarding devices, to bot-assisted virtual assistance, 24x7 Help Desk access, and an extensive menu of change and service features, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

Citing Sakon’s mobile leadership across six key criteria, Frost & Sullivan writes: “And while Sakon’s Mobility App empowers employees with a seamless mobile experience, it also reduces strain on IT resources and program administrators. This is to say that it’s convenient and easy for the end-user (all the orchestration happens in the background) while also offering businesses the ability to better understand the end-user.

“In effect, the Sakon Mobility App pushes key information out to users while bringing a range of information back into businesses in order to help those businesses make decisions and be more familiar with their own environment. For Frost & Sullivan, the Sakon platform is not only about the orchestration of the modern workforce, but enabling the future of work itself.”

A leader in managed mobility services (MMS) – selling direct to the Fortune 500 as well as through other top mobility vendors – Sakon has accelerated its solution development to address the myriad demands ushered in by the growing centrality of mobility in the enterprise, launching an array of new products for BYOD, stipend management, and mobile device as a service (MDaaS).

Concluded Amine Doukkali, Co-Founder and COO of Sakon: “With more than a decade of experience orchestrating the data and lifecycle services needed to deliver enterprise mobility at both enterprise scale and individual precision, Sakon is perfectly positioned to transform the mobile experience for companies and their employees. We are honored that Frost & Sullivan agrees and proud to receive this prestigious award from a research firm widely regarded for its deep understanding of enterprise mobility.”

To learn more about Sakon’s award-winning approach to enterprise mobility, see: https://sakon.com/solutions/mobilitymanagement

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Sakon

Sakon is a platform and services leader that has helped global enterprises organize, understand, and intelligently manage their communications and cloud services since 2003. With headquarters in Concord, Massachusetts and a Global Delivery Center in Pune, India, the Sakon team numbers more than 500 employees worldwide. Sakon serves over 200 enterprise customers, and its technology is used by the world’s top systems integrators and outsourced services providers. For more information, see Sakon.com .

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

Gregg Poulin

gregg.poulin@Sakon.com

(978) 790-7275

Media inquiries:

Dan Mees, Mees Communications

dan@meescommunications.com

(617) 201-9131



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.