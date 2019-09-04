Armor Express Wins Coveted Ballistic Helmet Contract from Drug Enforcement Administration

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express , a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, today announced it was awarded the prestigious Ballistic Helmet contract from the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”).



The Company received a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (“BPA”) to provide its Busch PROtective AMP-1 TP ballistic helmet, believed to be the first and lightest composite helmet with VPAM (HVN-2009) certification in the world. In addition to the DEA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), United States Marshals Service (“USMS”), and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) will be authorized to purchase the AMP-1 TP helmet as part of the BPA, with various options based on each agency’s mission-critical requirements.

The Busch PROtective AMP-1 TP is Armor Express’ flagship ballistic helmet, offering the very best head protection with extraordinary stopping power and protection from blunt force trauma. It provides first-rate protection for tactical law enforcement, anti-terror and specialized police officers who may be exposed to close quarter combat. The AMP-1 TP is constructed of a multi-layer aramid composite, and a patented production technique that creates elite ballistic performance. Its increased edge and multi-impact capabilities enhance the helmet’s protective area by up to 50% compared to standard ballistic helmets, offering high fragmentation protection.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very excited about this award and with this BPA now secured, officers and agents can get high-performing ballistic head protection. We look forward to meeting the mission-critical requirements of the DEA, FBI, USMS, and ATF under this award, and have several more innovative helmets that will meet the needs of other Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement end-users. Safety remains our #1 priority and our commitment to drive innovation and find the best solutions for our customers will never stop.”

The DEA had a requirement for High Cut and Mid Cut ballistic helmets, along with alternate suspension kits, for use by Special Agents. Further, having a ballistic helmet that meets the DEA and FBI Ballistic Helmet Testing Protocol was paramount to the agencies’ needs, one specifically designed to reduce blunt force trauma injuries caused by back face deformation. In addition to the DEA and FBI protocol, the AMP-1 TP had already met National Institute of Justice (“NIJ”) Level IIIA and VPAM-3 standards.

For more details on the AMP-1 TP helmet, go to: https://www.armorexpress.com/product/amp-1-tp-ballistic-helmet/ .

For more information related to Armor Express’ innovative ballistic helmet and accessory offerings, please visit: https://www.armorexpress.com/product-category/helmets/ .

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement market, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. In 2018, the Company joined forces with KDH Defense Systems under a holding company model, further expanding its portfolio and customer reach, while enhancing its manufacturing footprint and supply chain relationships. Through these partnerships with technology innovators and the Company’s unwavering commitment to advance research & development, customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com .

Company Contact: Public Relations Contact: Glenn Wiener, Chief Strategy Officer Dionne Manchester, Senior Vice President Armor Express / KDH Defense Systems GW Communications Tel: 212-786-6011 Tel: 212-786-6068 Email: gwiener@armorexpress.com Email: dionne@GWCco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.