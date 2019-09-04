Who are you walking for? Help animals in need at the Ontario SPCA’s Friends for Life! Walk™

/EIN News/ -- STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever had a special pet that meant the world to you? Walk in their honour at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Friends for Life! Walk™ to raise critical funds for animals in need.



The Friends for Life! Walk is taking place in 12 communities across Ontario throughout September. Funds raised support programs and services provided by Ontario SPCA and Humane Society animal centres and participating humane societies across Ontario.

You don’t need a dog to participate in the event – anyone who enjoys getting outside and helping their community is urged to show their support. Those who can’t make it to a walk event location can register as a virtual walker to lace up and walk when and where it’s convenient for them.

“The Friends for Life! Walk makes second chances possible for abused, neglected and homeless animals,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Whether you are walking for your furry best friend, a loved pet at home, or on behalf of animals across Ontario, know that by participating in the walk you are taking the first step to giving animals a second chance at an amazing life.”

Visit friendsforlifewalk.ca to find a walk in your community and change animals’ lives, one step at a time.

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Relations

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

905-898-7122 x 375

media@ospca.on.ca

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity, established in 1873. The Society and its network of animal welfare communities facilitate and provide for province-wide leadership on matters relating to the prevention of cruelty to animals and the promotion of animal well-being. Offering a variety of mission-based programs, including community-based sheltering, animal wellness services, provincial animal transfers, shelter health & wellness, high-volume spay/neuter services, animal rescue, animal advocacy, Indigenous partnership programs and humane education, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s animal welfare charity.

Jumping through hoops Dogs let loose in an agility course at a Friends for Life! Walk event. Who let the dogs out? The Friends for Life! Walk brings communities together in support of furry friends. Walking for a good cause There are 12 different Friends for Life! Walk events taking part across Ontario, showcasing scenic walking locations. Family fun The Friends for Life! Walk is fun for the whole family.



