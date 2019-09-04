Nozomi Networks and Fortinet Bolster IT/OT Visibility and Response

New integrations improve incident response with a centralized view of assets – answer growing demand for holistic IT/OT security solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks, Inc. , the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility, today announced its OT network visibility and advanced cyber security solutions now integrate with Fortinet’s Network Access Control (FortiNAC) and Security Information and Event Management (FortiSIEM) solutions. These new unified solutions, alongside Nozomi Networks’ longstanding integration with Fortinet’s next-generation firewall ( FortiGate ), now allow Fortinet customers to improve processes and incident response with a centralized view of all IT and OT assets and alerts.



“As IT and operational networks become more interconnected, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. “The Nozomi Networks integrations with FortiSIEM, FortiNAC and FortiGate eliminate network blind spots and answer growing demands for holistic security solutions that effectively span IT and OT. Industrial organizations using Fortinet now have new, differentiated capabilities to improve security for their operational networks.”



Nozomi Networks’ latest product integrations with Fortinet help customers achieve full visibility by further bridging between OT and IT and amplifying the value of Nozomi Networks’ participation as a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance partner. The new integrated solutions deliver:

Unified (IT/OT) Asset Visibility and Automated Threat Response

Integrating Nozomi Networks’ deep OT asset information, FortiNAC customers can supplement their IT asset inventory with full profiling for every asset within the OT environment. FortiNAC leverages the Nozomi Networks solution as an OT device visibility platform by pulling in asset information gathered from OT networks to provide full profiling capability for every asset in the OT environment. FortiNAC users gain a unified view of all the assets in their IT and OT networks. Additionally, all OT alerts generated by the Nozomi Networks solution are mapped with FortiNAC to generate customer alerts and provide automated device control and threat response.

IT/OT Cross-Correlation + Automated Response and Remediation

Nozomi Networks’ ability to continuously monitor data from ICS networks – integrated with FortiSIEM – delivers real-time OT risk intelligence and correlates it with other threat information from IT networks. The Nozomi Networks-FortiSIEM integration allows Security Operations Centers (SOC) and incident responders to unite IT and OT data for complete visibility and comprehensive global access to alerts. The Nozomi Networks solution prioritizes alerts based on risk. FortiSIEM combines this data with IT network data for comprehensive IT/OT visibility, can open incident tickets for investigation and even automate response and remediation all in a single, scalable solution.

These latest integrations complement Nozomi Networks’ earlier integration with Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls, which speeds up incident response by combining non-intrusive detection of OT security events by Nozomi with proactive threat remediation and containment by Fortinet. As the industry evolves and IT and OT converge, the combination of these three integrations addresses the need for the centralization of IT and OT information to enhance OT risk awareness and mitigation, along with OT incident response.

“We are excited to expand upon our Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance partnership with Nozomi Networks to help customers resolve visibility challenges associated with the convergence of IT and OT,” said John Maddison, EVP of products, Fortinet. “The joint solution leverages the power of the Fortinet Security Fabric and Nozomi’s capabilities to protect the full range of industrial installations, bringing seamless protection to critical infrastructures worldwide.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for industrial cyber security and operational control. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers OT visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

