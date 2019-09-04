AlgoSec Enhances Application Visibility and Cisco ACI Automation to Strengthen SDN and Cloud Security Management

New version of Network Security Policy Management Solution with new AppViz and AppChange add-ons brings unsurpassed application visibility and network auto-discovery capabilities

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec , the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, has introduced enhanced application visibility and network auto-discovery features, and extended support for Cisco ACI in the new version of its core Network Security Management Suite.

The new AlgoSec A30 release delivers new automation capabilities that enable seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. This gives enterprises the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment.

Key new features in AlgoSec security management suite version A30 include:

Enhanced business-driven application visibility and network auto-discovery

AlgoSec security management A30 features the new AppViz add-on, which enhances application visibility and network auto-discovery to dramatically accelerate identification and mapping of the network attributes and rules that support business-critical applications. This accelerates organizations’ ability to make changes to their applications across any heterogeneous on-premise and cloud platform, and to troubleshoot network and change management issues across the entire enterprise environment – ensuring continuous security and compliance.

Extended support for Cisco ACI

AlgoSec security management A30 delivers full end-to-end automation of security change management processes for Cisco ACI environments – from planning, risk and compliance checks, to deployment directly onto the device – with zero touch, in a fully automated and secured workflow. Security and IT teams can create new contracts and filters directly on Cisco APIC.

Automatically push network-wide policy changes with AppChange

AlgoSec’s new AppChange add-on is available in A30, which automatically updates network security policy changes on all relevant devices across the entire hybrid enterprise network, realizing significant time savings for IT and security teams and eliminating manual errors.

Security zone enhancements

AlgoSec security management A30 enables teams to easily visualize network security zones, and to select risk profiles for each zone to support decision-making for both application owners and security managers. This makes application provisioning and deployment easier, and accelerates planning and implementing network micro-segmentation strategies to enhance security network-wide.

“Organizations need to be able to make changes to their core applications quickly to stay competitive, and security teams have to deliver those changes at the speed of business, without impacting security or compliance. This is especially critical as companies implement digital transformation initiatives and migrate their business applications to SDN and cloud environments,” said Eran Shiff, AlgoSec VP Product. “The new features in AlgoSec A30 version make it even easier for security and IT teams to quickly plan, assess and automatically make changes across their entire environment, to maximize business agility, while ensuring security and compliance is never compromised.”

The AlgoSec Security Management Suite version A30 is generally available.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises , including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contacts:

Tsippi Dach

AlgoSec

tsippi.dach@algosec.com

Craig Coward

Context Public Relations

algosec@contextpr.co.uk

+44 (0)1625 511 966



