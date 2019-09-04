Jewellery Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The jewellery industry seems poised for a glittering future. It consists of accessories worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and cufflinks. This global jewellery market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2020-2025 tremendously.

Factors such as increase in disposable income, ever-increasing population, changing lifestyles, growth in female workforce, and shift in consumer shopping perception related to jewels are constantly contributing to the increasing demand of jewellery products across the globe. Additionally, growing acceptance of jewellery among men is another factor propelling market growth. Products such as cufflinks, plain gold chains, cufflinks, tie bar, cartography necklaces, and signet rings are few of the products common among men. This consumption behaviour is expected to positively impact the market growth.

This report studies the global market size of Jewellery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jewellery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Jewellery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Jewellery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Key Players



The report includes a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Jewellery market and the current trends that are projected to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the Jewellery market, counting both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the market share study to give a wider overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises important strategic advances of the market along with a new product launch, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Maria Black

Missoma London

Laura Lombardi

Bar Jewellery

Gaviria

Maria Tash

Katerina Makriyianni

Monica Vinader

Swarovski

Tiffany&Co

Tous

Thomas Sabo

GLOBAL JEWELLERY MARKET: SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on product, material type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into necklace, ring, earrings, bracelet and others. Ring accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and Bracelets are also expected to witness substantial growth over the projected period as they have replaced bangles in daily wear and are seen as a style statement by majority of the working-class women. Necklaces and earrings are the products mostly used for gifting purposes during weddings.

By Material Type, the market is divided into Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and others. Gold is the most popular metal used for making ornaments across the world. It held the largest market share and was valued at USD 117.1 billion in 2018. In addition, diamonds are becoming increasingly popular because of their stunning attributes. However, demand for Platinum is expected to remain constant in the forecast period owing to its costliness and increasing consumption of gold and diamond. Even, other types of jewellery are set to grow rapidly over the coming years.

Further, based on distribution channel the market segmented into online channel and offline channel. Offline channels dominated the gems & jewelry market. However, online channel expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of internet and smartphones.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

In terms of revenue and consumption, Asia Pacific held the largest jewellery market share in terms of revenue due to the high demand from countries like China, India, and Hong Kong. Additionally, presence of major players, in China, Hong Kong, and Macau is expected to boost jewellery demand in this region. Middle East and Africa is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth in the forecast period due to presence of gold mines and emergence of UAE as the largest diamond trading hub. However, North America and Europe are expected to witness slow growth due to major imports of gold and diamond being diverted to Asia Pacific countries.

