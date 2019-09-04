Sword GRC Global Risk Workshop series names date for Chicago event led by renowned GRC pundit
Sword GRC Risk Workshop, November 5, 2019, The Langham, Chicago
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Due to high demand we are extending our Risk Workshops series and bringing them to new cities, with Chicago being the first in North America. Earlier workshops in London and Dublin were a great success, over-subscribed with waiting lists.”
To be held at the magnificent Langham Hotel, on North Wabash Avenue, the workshop will include:
• Risk Management Strategy – in the context of business performance, strategy, objectives, corporate culture and values.
• Risk Management Processes – how to design processes to fit with the rhythm of the business
• Risk Management Information Architecture – to provide a 360⁰ situational awareness of risk to support an overall view of risk to the business
• Risk Management Technology Architecture – to pull together distributed risk management roles and integrate risk into the culture and operations of the business
Michael Rasmussen said: “Siloed approaches to risk management mean that organizations are often unable to see the bigger picture and interconnectedness of risk. However, by centralizing risk an organization may reduce risk management to a one-size fits all model that fails to adequately manage and monitor risk. An effective and agile risk management function is collaborative and federated across departments to pull together disparate risk information from different operations to provide meaningful information for decision makers including the Board and senior management, GRC professionals, and the line of business managers."
Ricketts concluded; “As we face an increasingly complex and uncertain world, where the business environment is rapidly evolving, firms need to adapt to new industry regulations, globalization and international operations that include extended supply chains. More than ever, organizations can benefit from applying risk to every aspect of their business. An enterprise-wide Single View of Risk supports a risk-based approach to decision making processes, ensuring that organizations understand their exposure to risk and are able to fully take advantage of opportunities and so gain competitive advantage.”
For more information and to register for the Sword GRC Risk Management by Design Workshop please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/risk-management-by-design-chicago/
