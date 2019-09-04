Electric Vehicle Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2025) by Type, Vehicle Type, and Region with Profiles on Key Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Market size is expected to reach $602.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 24.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Electric Vehicle (EV) technology is gaining ground and popularity rapidly. With the depletion of oil reserves and a world characterized by smog, noise and all kinds of pollutants, governments and communities are awakenings to the several benefits of EV technology.



Zero-emission vehicles are almost noiseless and can be charged at home or work, saving commuters endless queues at petrol stations. Charging at night when consumption is low, allows for efficient use of electricity. EVs are easier to service and maintain due to the absence of spark plugs, clutch, and gears. Ideal for "stop-start" city driving conditions, EVs are extremely reliable and easy to drive.



The global electric vehicles market is driven by a combination of political, economic, and technological factors in tandem with the influence of more planned mass-market electric vehicle introductions. The presence of non-monetary and monetary government subsidies has been one of the strongest and biggest factors for the electric vehicle market attractiveness.



Many political factors have positively influenced the sales of EV in different parts of the world. Some of the major factors include one-time government monetary subsidies at purchase, post-purchase monetary government subsidies, non-monetary government regulations, and charging infrastructures. Many tax credits concerning the purchase of EV have been initiated and implemented by different country-level governments.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tesla, Inc., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Volvo Group, BMW Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motors Co. Ltd., Daimler AG and General Motors Co.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

1.4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansion

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Market by Type

4.1.1 Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Battery Electric Vehicle Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicles Electric Vehicle Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Two-wheeler Electric Vehicle Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle Electric Vehicle Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Electric Vehicle Market by Region

6.1 North America Electric Vehicle Market

6.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Market

6.4 LAMEA Electric Vehicle Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tesla Inc.

7.2 Volkswagen AG

7.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.4 BYD Company Ltd.

7.5 Volvo Group

7.6 BMW Group

7.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.8 Ford Motors Co. Ltd.

7.9 Daimler AG

7.10 General Motors Co.



