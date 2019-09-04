South African Generator & Transformer Market Analysis Report, 2019 - Featuring Comprehensive Profiles on 43 Players Including Siemens, ABB, Actom, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Generator and Transformer Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This extensive report describes the size & state of the industry and factors that influence it including the roll-out of renewable energy & government programs, regulation, global & continental trends, and developments & new technologies.



The report includes comprehensive profiles of 43 companies including global players such as Siemens and ABB. Other companies profiled include Actom, which disposed of Wilec to Gauteng-based Makarenge Electrical Industries, and New Way Power, which was disposed of by enX.



The South African Generator & Transformer Industry

The generator and transformer industry includes all technologies which generate and move the electricity and the encompassing digital platforms which monitor and manage these increasingly complex power networks. The industry has since 2015 suffered the effects of an economy weakened by reduced investment and operational expenditure in the traditional power industry, which is represented by Eskom and municipalities, as well as in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining, and energy, that are all key industries which utilise industry products and services. However, the industry has benefitted from rising government, corporate, industrial, agricultural and private investment in renewable energy installations.



Disruption

The energy industry is undergoing disruption and is in transition on multiple fronts driven by new technologies, evolving customer needs and the need to improve grid resilience and flexibility. Renewable power generation is growing, while almost half of the world's electrical utilities which use thermal coal as feedstock are reported to be unprofitable. The energy industry faces challenges to the traditional one-directional way in which energy is centrally produced, transmitted and distributed and witnessing the evolution of energy networks into decentralized, decarbonized and digitalized systems. The evolution of the smart grid is challenging giants of the industry and allowing new investors, developers, operators and technology providers to enter the industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development & Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Operating Costs

5.3. Labour

5.4. Government Initiatives

5.5. Business & Civil Initiatives

5.6. A Just Energy Transition

5.7. Eskom and Municipality Debt, Fraud and Corruption

5.8. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8.1. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Blogs

10.3. Websites

Companies Mentioned



ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACTOM (Pty) Ltd

Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ArmCoil Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Babcock Africa (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Ltd

Briggs and Stratton RSA (Pty) Ltd

Caco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd

Channel Data (Pty) Ltd

Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Gen Technologies CC

Electro Inductive Industries (Pty) Ltd

Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Free State Transformers (Pty) Ltd

Generator King (Pty) Ltd (The)

Generator Logic Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Genpower Electrical Wholesalers CC

Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd

Goscor (Pty) Ltd

Hoffmann Power (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ian Dickie and Company (Pty) Ltd

Magetz Electrical CC

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Matase Industrial Solutions (Pty) Ltd

New Way Power (Pty) Ltd

Reliable Transformers CC

Revive Electrical Transformers (Pty) Ltd

SGB Smit Power Matla (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd

Stevens and Co (Pty) Ltd

Suden Procurement CC

Superwatt (Pty) Ltd

Trafo Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Trans Electron CC

Transformer Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd

Turner Morris (Pty) Ltd

VR Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Zest WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eimgrx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.