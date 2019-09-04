South African Generator & Transformer Market Analysis Report, 2019 - Featuring Comprehensive Profiles on 43 Players Including Siemens, ABB, Actom, and More
This extensive report describes the size & state of the industry and factors that influence it including the roll-out of renewable energy & government programs, regulation, global & continental trends, and developments & new technologies.
The report includes comprehensive profiles of 43 companies including global players such as Siemens and ABB. Other companies profiled include Actom, which disposed of Wilec to Gauteng-based Makarenge Electrical Industries, and New Way Power, which was disposed of by enX.
The South African Generator & Transformer Industry
The generator and transformer industry includes all technologies which generate and move the electricity and the encompassing digital platforms which monitor and manage these increasingly complex power networks. The industry has since 2015 suffered the effects of an economy weakened by reduced investment and operational expenditure in the traditional power industry, which is represented by Eskom and municipalities, as well as in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining, and energy, that are all key industries which utilise industry products and services. However, the industry has benefitted from rising government, corporate, industrial, agricultural and private investment in renewable energy installations.
Disruption
The energy industry is undergoing disruption and is in transition on multiple fronts driven by new technologies, evolving customer needs and the need to improve grid resilience and flexibility. Renewable power generation is growing, while almost half of the world's electrical utilities which use thermal coal as feedstock are reported to be unprofitable. The energy industry faces challenges to the traditional one-directional way in which energy is centrally produced, transmitted and distributed and witnessing the evolution of energy networks into decentralized, decarbonized and digitalized systems. The evolution of the smart grid is challenging giants of the industry and allowing new investors, developers, operators and technology providers to enter the industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development & Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Rising Operating Costs
5.3. Labour
5.4. Government Initiatives
5.5. Business & Civil Initiatives
5.6. A Just Energy Transition
5.7. Eskom and Municipality Debt, Fraud and Corruption
5.8. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8.1. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Blogs
10.3. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACTOM (Pty) Ltd
- Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ArmCoil Afrika (Pty) Ltd
- Babcock Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Barloworld Ltd
- Briggs and Stratton RSA (Pty) Ltd
- Caco Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd
- Channel Data (Pty) Ltd
- Cummins South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd
- Diesel Gen Technologies CC
- Electro Inductive Industries (Pty) Ltd
- Epiroc South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Free State Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- Generator King (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Generator Logic Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Genpower Electrical Wholesalers CC
- Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd
- Goscor (Pty) Ltd
- Hoffmann Power (Pty) Ltd
- Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ian Dickie and Company (Pty) Ltd
- Magetz Electrical CC
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Matase Industrial Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- New Way Power (Pty) Ltd
- Reliable Transformers CC
- Revive Electrical Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- SGB Smit Power Matla (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- Smith Mining Equipment (Pty) Ltd
- Stevens and Co (Pty) Ltd
- Suden Procurement CC
- Superwatt (Pty) Ltd
- Trafo Power Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Trans Electron CC
- Transformer Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Tuning Fork (Pty) Ltd
- Turner Morris (Pty) Ltd
- VR Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Zest WEG Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
