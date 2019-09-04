Global Electric Bus Market Report, 2019: Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bus Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric bus market is expected to reach an estimated $71.9 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Some of the features of the report include:



Market size estimates: Electric bus market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Electric bus market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Electric bus market size by vehicle type, battery type, charging type, length type, and end-use in terms of value shipment.

Electric bus market size by vehicle type, battery type, charging type, length type, and end-use in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: electric bus market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

electric bus market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bus in the electric bus market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bus in the electric bus market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin electric bus analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the electric bus market looks promising with opportunities in public and private transportation. The major drivers for this market are increasing gasoline prices, government subsidies as tax benefits to promote electric buses, and stringent environmental regulations to reduce air pollution.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of low-cost lithium-ion batteries and integrated software solutions for better optimization of bus performance.



Market Segmentation

The study includes the electric bus market size and forecast for the electric bus market through 2024, segmented by vehicle type, battery type, charging type, length type, end-use type, and the region.



The analyst forecasts that battery-electric bus will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to declining battery prices and government initiatives, such as tax benefits and subsidies to promote electric transportation.



Within this market lithium iron phosphate, nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), lithium metal polymer, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium titanate oxide rechargeable batteries are used in an electric bus. On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that lithium iron phosphate (LFP) will remain the largest segment due to its economical cost and long cycle life. Nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its faster charging rate and higher energy density properties.



APAC will remain the largest region due to growing concerns on environmental pollution, government subsidies and tax rebates, and heavy investment from the automaker in electric bus development. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringent European government regulations which ensure to reduce CO2 emissions by adding more electric buses to its existing fleet.

Some of the electric bus companies profiled in this report include BYD, CRRC, Alexander Dennis Limited, Solaris Bus & Coach, Zhengzhou Yutong, New Flyer, Volvo, Proterra, and others.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electric bus market by vehicle type (Plug-in hybrid electric bus, Hybrid electric bus, Battery electric bus), by battery type (Lithium Iron Phosphate, Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Others), by charging type (inductive, conductive, and plugin) by length type {small bus(<10 Meter) and large bus(>10Meter)}, by end-use type (public and private), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this electric bus market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this electric bus market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this electric bus market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the electric bus market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the electric bus market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this electric bus market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this electric bus market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Bus Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Electric Bus Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Electric Bus Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: Battery Electric Bus

3.3.2: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Bus

3.3.3: Hybrid Electric Bus

3.4: Electric Bus Market by Usage

3.4.1: Lithium Iron phosphate (LFP)

3.4.2: Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Electric Bus Market by Charging Type

3.5.1: Plug-In

3.5.2: Conductive

3.5.3: Inductive

3.6: Electric Bus Market by Length Type

3.6.1: Small Bus (<10 Meter)

3.6.2: Large Bus (>10 Meter)

3.7: Electric Bus Market by End-Use Type

3.7.1: Public

3.7.2: Private



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Electric Bus Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Bus Market

4.3: European Electric Bus Market

4.4: APAC Electric Bus Market

4.5: RoW Electric Bus Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by Battery Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by Charging Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by Length Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by End-Use Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Electric Bus Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Electric Bus Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Electric Bus Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Electric Bus



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BYD

7.2: CRRC

7.3: Alexander Dennis Limited

7.4: Solaris Bus & Coach

7.5: Zhengzhou Yutong

7.6: New Flyer

7.7: Volvo

7.8: Proterra



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vh8abl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.