South Africa's Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives & Rolling Stock Industry, 2019 with Profiles on Transnet, Prasa, Bombela Operating Company, and More

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the industry, volumes, tonnages, investment in rolling stock & infrastructure, and significant projects & corporate actions in South Africa, on the continent and internationally.

There are 31 company profiles including Transnet, Prasa and Bombela Operating Company, which operates Gautrain. Other profiled companies include Traxtion Sheltam which provides services to the coal mining, ferrochrome, gold mining and paper, and pulp industries and African Rail and Traction Services, part of the Surtees Rail Group, which operates and controls rail systems.

Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives & Rolling Stock

Freight and passenger rail transport and the manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock in South Africa is dominated by Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Gautrain, all of which are feeling the effects of the poor economy on passenger numbers, freight volumes and costs. Additionally, Transnet and Prasa have been directly linked to allegations of state capture and various corporate governance contraventions and wrongful activities including the award of multi-billion-rand contracts.



Recovery Plan

The proposed National Rail Policy plans to stimulate a renaissance in the South African railway sector by introducing remedial infrastructural investment and institutional interventions to position rail as the backbone of the national transport sector. About 42% of the more than R750bn investment in infrastructure projects to 2050 in terms of the National Transport Master Plan is earmarked for the rail sector.

Proposed capital expenditure and expansion projects of Transnet, Prasa, and Gautrain are expected to lead this revival. Gautrain plans to extend its route while Prasa plans to arrest its decline and return to stability while renewing its rolling stock. Transnet's strategy is based on the digitisation and integration of all elements in the value chain.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development & Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Operating Costs

5.3. Investment in Rolling Stock & Rail Infrastructure

5.4. Governance and Supply Chain Issues

5.5. Localisation Requirements and Supplier Development Programmes

5.6. Movement from Road to Rail

5.7. Challenges & Issues facing the Mining Industry

5.8. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.9. Labour

5.10. Environmental Issues

5.11. Cyclicality

5.12. Crime, Safety and Security



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACTOM (Pty) Ltd

African Rail and Traction Services (Pty) Ltd

ALSTOM Ubunye (Pty) Ltd

Bombardier Transportation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd

CRRC E-Loco Supply (Pty) Ltd

CRRC SA Rolling Stock (Pty) Ltd

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Etion Ltd

Galison Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

GE South Africa Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Gibela Rail Transport Consortium (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Global Railway Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Ikusasa Rail (Pty) Ltd

Knorr-Bremse (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Lucchini South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mehleketo Resourcing (Pty) Ltd

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Progress Rail SA (Pty) Ltd

R and H Rail (Pty) Ltd

SAFreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Siyahamba Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Swasap (Pty) Ltd

TMH Africa (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Traxtion Sheltam (Pty) Ltd

Trident South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Versa Rail (Pty) Ltd

Wictra Holdings (Pty) Ltd

