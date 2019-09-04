There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,446 in the last 365 days.

vTv Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it is scheduled to present a general company update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. Company management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here and will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation at www.vtvtherapeutics.com.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, COPD, and genetic mitochondrial diseases.

Contacts
Investors:
vTv Therapeutics Inc.
IR@vtvtherapeutics.com

or

Media:
Josh Vlasto
212-572-5969
PR@vtvtherapeutics.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.