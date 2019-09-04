Landfill Gas-to-Energy (LFGE) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2022

Landfill Gas-to-Energy (LFGE) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Landfill gas to energy (LFGE) facilities have consistently gained high level of investments, proven to be a cost-effective process to utilize landfill gas for the generation of energy, and has helped achieve considerable reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The report published in BCC on the global landfill gas to energy (LFGE) market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the landfill gas to energy (LFGE) market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The global market is expected to be driven by the increasing generation of waste, growing environmental pollution caused due to burning biomass for domestic energy requirements, and lack of waste management in developing nations. The increasing use of LFGE in boiler and power-based applications is expected to replace the use of fossil fuels, and thereby prevent a rise in air pollution and boost the usage of landfill gas across the globe. The high pricing of gas purification, expensive technologies, and high capital investment are considered to be the major limitations of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global landfill gas to energy (LFGE) market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Shenzhen Energy, Tianjin Teda, Calabasas Landfill, China Everbright, Viridor, Energy Systems Group, Clarke Energy, and others.

Market Segmentation

The global landfill gas to energy (LFGE) market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By end-users, the market comprises heating plant, power plant, and others. The power plant segment is expected to enjoy considerable share in the global market landscape over the forecast period as per reports. Add to this, the heating plant segment is also slated to generate significant revenue over the time period forecasted.

By product, the market segments into biochemical reactions and thermal technologies.

Regional Analysis

The global landfill gas to energy (LFGE) market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The European region stands out as a major market for LFGE and is expected to gain major shares in the coming years. Elsewhere, both the North American and Asia Pacific regional markets are also expected to proliferate and leave a mark in the global landscape. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to gain fast-paced growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regional market for LFGE is reportedly expected to garner a high CAGR percentage by the end of assessment period. The regional market is gaining this growth rate due to the low cost production of landfill gas, high availability of biomass, and growing domestic requirement for energy. Even though, nations across the globe have been consistently driving their efforts towards recycling the waste than opting towards landfilling, the process is better for management of wastes, especially in the developing nations.

