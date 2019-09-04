Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots: World Market Outlook to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market is forecast to reach $492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and $1,329.8 million in terms of robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing by over 10% annually over 2019-2025. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the same period, advancing to 13.48 thousand units in 2025.



Highlighted with 43 tables and 90 figures, this 216-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region.



Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Dispensing

Palletizing

Packing & Packaging

Pick and Place

Others

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Other Robots

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



The report can serve as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2012-2020

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Market



3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

4.1 Market Overview by End-user

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Cosmetics Industry



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Application

5.2 Dispensing

5.3 Palletizing

5.4 Packing & Packaging

5.5 Pick and Place

5.6 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry by Robot Type

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.3 Cartesian Robots

6.4 SCARA Robots

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2018-2025

7.2 North America Market 2014-2025

7.3 European Market 2014-2025

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025

7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2016



8 Manufacturing Landscape

8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture

8.2 Company Profiles



