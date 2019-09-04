TransUnion to Present at Barclays 2019 European Business Services and U.S. Credit Bureau Forum

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced that Steve Chaouki, President U.S. Markets, and Aaron Hoffman, Vice President Investor Relations, will present today at the Barclays 2019 European Business Services and U.S. Credit Bureau Forum. A copy of the presentation materials are available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru .



About TransUnion

TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft. www.transunion.com





Contact: E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com Telephone 312-985-2860



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.