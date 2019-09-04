Goodfood’s Active Subscribers Count Reaches the 200,000 Mark With an Increase of 125% Year-Over-Year

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today it has reached 200,000 active subscribers with the addition of 11,000 net new active subscribers in the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 111,000 subscribers since the beginning of the fiscal year 2019.



“We are thrilled to have sustained solid customer acquisition momentum during the summer and to finish the year with 200,000 active members. The new subscriber traction was driven by ongoing strong demand across the country, continuous success of our most recent meal plans, and also by new breakfast-only subscribers,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “In recent weeks, we have ramped up our marketing spending from the fourth quarter level for the important back-to-school period. As we enter our new fiscal year, we realize more than ever that consumer habits are evolving quickly, as such, we strongly believe that Goodfood is uniquely positioned to change the way Canadians do their groceries forever.”

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, a second production facility in Calgary, Alberta and a third production facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 200,000 active subscribers as of August 31, 2019. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Boucher, President (855) 515-5191 (514) 731-0000 IR@makegoodfood.ca pierre@maisonbrison.com Jennifer McCaughey, Vice-President, Investor Relations (514) 731-0000 jennifer@maisonbrison.com



