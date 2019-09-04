Hospitality Technology Provider, Givex, Deploys POS for Titanium Security Arena to Improve Service Speed and Fan Experience

Partnership includes POS, Loaded Tickets and Loyalty

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, announced today its partnership with Titanium Security Arena. As part of the partnership, Givex’s point-of-sale (POS) technologies have been successfully deployed across the 8,000-seat arena.

Titanium Security Arena is a multipurpose arena holding up to 8,000 people and is used for a range of events including concerts, conventions, expos and sporting events. Givex POS was chosen in part because of its intuitive interface and quick workflows which could be tailored to different areas, such as corporate boxes, with their own prices and menus. Managing all these functions while preventing order errors had been an operational challenge for Titanium Security Arena. Givex not only solved this problem but also brought more functionality though its expertise in stadium and venue POS, resulting in improved transaction speed and efficiency.

“When we met with Givex,” says Mandy Spear, Chief Operations Officer, Titanium Security Arena. “We were very impressed by how much faster and easier their POS was to use. They were also able to provide us with much better consolidated reporting and flexibility. Time and time again, Givex showed they were invested in us as a partner, from deploying rapidly to meet our short deadline, to their incredible technical support on game day.”

Titanium Security Arena’s future plans include Givex’s Uptix loaded tickets and loyalty program. The arena is already looking into new ways to reward season pass holders and provide better game day experiences.

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex, please visit http://www.givex.com/.

