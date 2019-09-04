Wi-Fi Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Wi-Fi Market - 2019-2025

Wi-Fi Market - 2019-2025



Report Description:

Wi-Fi is a technology that uses radio waves to produce high-speed internet. In connecting networks, it also works well. The system allows wireless connectivity, which in many industries is a huge advantage. The system belongs to the IEEE 802 protocol family and its functioning capacity has been designed to work with ethernet. The technology can be used in various devices like desktops & laptops, smartphones & tablets, digital camera, car, drones, and many others. The global Wi-Fi market is expected to benefit from such diverse applications.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Juniper Networks

Ericsson

Panasonic

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Aerohive Networks

Riverbed

The global Wi-Fi market is expecting strong traction from several factors like construction & building, manufacturing, and others. The latest integration of AI and IoT in various fields are expected to boost the market in the coming years. IoT is using the connectivity feature of the Wi-Fi system to a great extent to cash in notably. Also, it has become a new definition of luxury, which is making it all the more appealing. The market is pervasively entering the healthcare sector to contribute substantially in the coming years.

Scope Of Report:

Segmentation:

The global Wi-Fi market can be segmented into type and application for a better understanding of various growth inducing factors. The report reveals various methods that and factors that can impact the market in the coming years.

Based on the type, the global Wi-Fi market can be segmented into high-density Wi-Fi and enterprise-class Wi-Fi. Both these segments are expected to fetch in substantial revenue to push the market forward.

Based on the application, the global Wi-Fi market can be segmented into education, healthcare, retail, transportation, government, manufacturing, hospitality, and sports & leisure. The sports & leisure sector is gaining grounds with global entertainment market introducing new methods to engage more players. The healthcare sector is also substantially profiting.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, the Middle East & Africa can be taken into consideration for a region-specific analysis of the global Wi-Fi market. Such a region-specific analysis has its focus set on the unraveling of various demographic pointers that can form the market’s future. North America and Europe are expected to gain robust growth due to the superior infrastructure and high investment capacity. These sectors are allowing constant upgradation of the system due to the growing need from various industries. Also, the construction sector is gaining much prominence where smart homes are becoming a trend where the high-speed Wi-Fi can play a crucial role. In the APAC region, the market is expected to ride on countries like China, India, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and others. Construction sector and electronic sector are cementing their grounds by integrating latest technologies.

Competitors:

Industry News:

Recently, Qualcomm announced the launching of a new chipset QCA6390 that would be named as FastConnect 6800 for marketing. It will be powered by Wi-Fi 6 features.



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



