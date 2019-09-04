Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs): Worldwide Market Insights by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the global UMVs market is projected to reach $8.09 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 8.2% annually over 2019-2026.



Highlighted with 59 tables and 73 figures, this 206-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region.



Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

Other UMVs

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Electric System

Mechanical System

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Africa (Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Africa)

Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of Global Market by Vehicle Type

3.1 Market Overview of Global UMVs Market

3.2 Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

3.2.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

3.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Remotely Operated USVs

3.3.2 Autonomous USVs

3.4 Other UMVs Market 2015-2026



4 Analysis of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 UMVs for Commercial Application: Global Market 2015-2026

4.3 UMVs for Scientific Research: Global Market 2015-2026

4.4 UMVs for Defense & Security: Global Market 2015-2026

4.5 UMVs for Other Applications: Global Market 2015-2026



5 Analysis of Global Market by Propulsion System

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion System

5.2 Mechanical Systems

5.3 Electric System

5.4 Other Systems



6 Analysis of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2018-2026

6.2 North America Market 2015-2026

6.3 European Market 2015-2026

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026

6.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026

6.6 Africa Market 2015-2026

6.7 Middle East Market 2015-2026



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



