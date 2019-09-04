Antifog Additives Markets: Global Industry Review 2016-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antifog Additives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antifog Additives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in the amount of food material that is packed and sold, fogging is a common phenomenon seen in packaged food items and in order to avoid fogging antifog additives are widely used and well-accepted in the food preservation and agricultural sectors.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in the amount of Food Material that is Packed and Sold

3.1.2 Fogging is a common phenomenon seen in Packaged Food Items; to avoid Fogging, Antifog Additives are widely used

3.1.3 Well-accepted in the Food Preservation and Agricultural Sectors

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Antifog Additives Market, By Type

4.1 Ethoxylated Alkylamine Ester

4.2 Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

4.3 Gelatin

4.4 Glycerol Esters

4.5 Polyglycerol Esters

4.6 Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid

4.7 Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

4.8 Titanium Dioxide

4.9 Others



5 Antifog Additives Market, By Form

5.1 Creams

5.2 Gels

5.3 Spray Solutions

5.4 Wet Wipes

5.5 Other Forms



6 Antifog Additives Market, By Application

6.1 Agricultural Films

6.2 Food Packaging Films

6.3 Other Applications



7 Antifog Additives Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Ampacet Corporation

9.2 Ashland Inc.

9.3 BYK Netherlands B.V.

9.4 Clariant AG

9.5 Corbion N.V.

9.6 Croda International PLC

9.7 Dowdupont Inc.

9.8 Evonik Industries AG

9.9 Fine Organics Industries Ltd.

9.10 Nouryon

9.11 Palsgaard A/S

9.12 PCC SE

9.13 Polyone Corporation

9.14 Polyvel Inc.

9.15 Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.



