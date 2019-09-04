Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The worldwide market for Cloud Infrastructure Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, from its market value of more than USD 1700 million, according to a Wiseguy report.

Cloud infrastructure testing includes network, storage, virtualization and operating system testing. Clients using cloud-based solutions opt for testing services to avoid technical glitches that affect performance of IT infrastructure. Technical glitches can affect operational efficiency and results in increased cost to the firms.

Cloud-based testing platforms improve the agile development cycles which result in continuous testing and enables high-quality testing. Cloud testing needs new environment infrastructure for project development and high investment for establishing the testing environment. These factors are challenging factors for the cloud testing market.

Key Player:

Compuware

Akamai

Spirent Communications

Ixia

Infosys

Huawei

Wipro

Insuper

Apica

Cloud Harmony

Core Cloud Inspect

Regional Analysis

Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is focused in the USA and Europe where the market is extremely competitive. Asia-Pacific will occupy more market share in the following years, especially in China, India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will play an important role in the market development of Cloud Infrastructure Testing. Europe plays an important role in the global market.

Testing as a service (TaaS) is an evolving trend in the market in which various stages of the testing process are outsourced to third-party service providers as it reduces the cost of in-house testing services. The TaaS model is implemented in cloud-based applications for testing services as per client’s requirement and also enables the user to test complex cloud-based applications. However, only a few vendors are offering specific cloud infrastructure testing services, thus creating a huge opportunity for vendors to usher in innovative products and enhance their market presence in the coming years.

Industry News

Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 to 2024

Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is estimated to be 1700 million USD growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

