Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

A human being expresses his concerns through emotions. With the advancement in technology, such emotions of the users or individuals using computer interface are being recorded to understand the user's experience with the system. These are the software programs that are capable of reading the gesture such as anger, happiness, sadness, disappointment, surprise, trust, fear, shock, etc. The requirement of Emotion Detectors and Regulators (EDR) have increased with the increase in the use of wearable technology, smartwatches, smart glasses, smart earphones, etc. The wearables can detect temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate.

Emotion recognition technology has witnessed rapid growth from a hypothetical experiment basis phase to reality. Smartphones have many such features like a screenshot is taken with the movement of hands, and a photograph is taken with a show of palm. Thus, advancement in technology has come with such value additions that human beings even need not speak anything. The technology understands the movements and emotions, and thereby, the emotion then converts to an output that was required by the end-user.

Emotion Detectors and Regulators (EDR) are software programs that are majorly used to understand user's preference and feedback towards a particular brand. In other words, the end-users emotions while using a particular brand are being recorded by Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) machinery. The law enforcement agencies also used Emotion Detection & Recognition devices to track a lie by using lie detector machines and polygraph machines. What goes round in a human brain is established by way of such tests. A person might express something which is not the fact of what goes on his mind. Hence, with the use of such technology, the real emotions of a person were noticed. This requirement of recording emotions of the end-user of technology in the various industry has accelerated the growth of Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) techniques.

Global Players

Affectiva

Apple

Tobii AB

Noldus

Sightcorp

Realeyes

nViso

Kairos

Eyeris

Segmentation

The Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market segments can be divided based on Software Tools such as facial expression, retina scanning, voice recognition and gesture, and posture recognition. Based on the Application of the EDR Techniques, the various industry understands the significance of Emotion Detection & Recognition such as law enforcement agencies, Monitoring & Surveillance, Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Marketing, and Advertisement. The segment based on Industry refers to categories such as Pattern Recognition Network, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing. End-user segment comprises EDR techniques based on Nature of Industry such as Commercial, Industrial, Defense, and others. Thus, based on the requirement of a particular industry, the market players in the Emotion Detection & Recognition Market shall provide respective techniques to record emotions and feedback of the end-users.

Market Trends

The Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 32.7% over the forecast between 2018 to 2023, and the market is expected to reach 24.74 billion USD by 2020.

