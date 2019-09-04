LoRa Alliance® to Promote Smart Tech for a Sustainable Planet at LoRaWAN® Live! India

/EIN News/ -- Featured keynote speakers include CEO Ms. Donna Moore, Government Representatives Mr. Rahul Kapoor and Mr. Sushil Kumar, and IFG Analyst Mr. Nitish Pande



NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced the program for its upcoming LoRaWAN Live! event taking place at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Hotel in New Delhi, India on October 17, 2019.

The event will focus on topics related to the theme of Smart Tech for a Sustainable Planet and will highlight deployments, applications and ROI that can leverage the LoRaWAN standard to conserve critical resources and improve quality of life. Key areas of focus during the event include how LoRaWAN is already supporting water conservation and quality, air quality, and a wide range of smart city applications from trash management to parking management, metering and building usage, as well as remote and hard-to-reach applications, and many more. In addition, customers in India will present their use cases discussing how LoRaWAN solves challenges of IoT deployments and talking to the benefits they have already experienced first-hand.

“There are many factors threatening quality of life for the world’s citizens,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “India and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole are facing issues, especially in areas where infrastructure may be lacking. Implementing IoT solutions using the LoRaWAN standard provides actionable data to conserve energy and resources, minimize waste, increase the planet’s sustainability and improve living standards.”

The speaker lineup for LoRaWAN Live! includes:

Keynote, Ms. Donna Moore, CEO & Chairwoman, LoRa Alliance

Keynote, Mr. Rahul Kapoor, Director - Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs, Govt. of India

Keynote, Mr. Sushil Kumar, The Department of Telecommunications Deputy Director General and IoT Head

Keynote, Mr. Nitish Pande, Analyst, IFG

Customer panel discussion moderated by Tata Communications

Digitization of assets for thermal and environmental monitoring in manufacturing, pharma and process industries, MultiTech, OneNetwork, Faclon Labs

Lessons Learned from LoRaWAN deployments in harsh and extreme conditions, Cybereye

LoRaWAN success stories including automated illegal parking management, SenRa

LoRaWAN, an affordable means of automation, Sehaj Synergy Technologies (SSTPL)

Innovation through customer proximity, Tata Steel

A select group of members will be exhibiting during LoRaWAN Live and demonstrating their products and services, allowing attendees to experience first-hand how quick and easy it is to implement LoRaWAN and to start receiving actionable data. Event sponsors include Semtech and SenRa, who will also exhibit alongside a growing list of exhibitors that includes NSoft, Actility, Digimondo, Kerlink, MultiTech, RedwoodComm, and STMicroelectronics. The Marketplace will be open without interruption from 11:30AM – 4:45PM.

The event is open to individuals and companies globally who have a vested interest in finding new approaches to solve critical challenges across a wide range of vertical markets, including agriculture, industry, logistics, utilities, building automation and smart cities. Visitors will learn about the capabilities of the LoRaWAN standard, existing deployments with their results and return on investment, and the benefits of device certification, among other topics. Guests will experience first-hand the LoRa Alliance ecosystem, which includes companies across the supply chain from silicon to solutions and have the opportunity to network and collaborate with LoRa Alliance members to learn how their products and services could drive business value.

Interested in attending? Guests should register in advance here, as space is limited. Please also check our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter for complete details and updated information.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated ‘things’ to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org .

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

