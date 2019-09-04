There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,386 in the last 365 days.

Jiayin Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights:

  • Loan origination volume1 was RMB4,900 million, representing a decrease of 15.1% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 25.0% sequentially
     
  • Investment volume2 was RMB6,242 million, representing a decrease of 7.8% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 18.6% sequentially
     
  • Average investment amount per investor was RMB56,653, representing an increase of 32.7% from the same period of 2018
     
  • Average borrowing amount per borrower was RMB7,122, representing a decrease of 3.4% from the same period of 2018
     
  • Net revenue was RMB635.6 million, representing a decrease of 6.6% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 13.1% sequentially
     
  • Operating income was RMB185.4 million, representing a decrease of 24.4%, from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 37.1% sequentially
     
  • Net income was RMB168.6 million, representing a decrease of 19.8% from the same period of 2018, and a decrease of 33.7% sequentially

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our operating results in the second quarter reflect the challenges faced by all players in our industry.  We were impacted both by compliance with the government’s triple decline policy and by generally unfavorable market conditions, yet by operating conservatively we sustained very attractive profitability.  We are confident that we can emerge from this period of regulatory uncertainty with a strong and growing business, and achieve our long-term growth objectives.”

Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB635.6 million (US$92.6 million), representing a decrease of 6.6% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to reduced loan origination volume in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB477.0 million (US$69.5 million), representing a decrease of 13.5% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to reduced loan origination volume.

Revenue from post-origination services was RMB85.8 million (US$12.5 million), representing an increase of 66.2% from the same period of 2018, as we benefitted from the accumulated loans originated during prior periods.

Origination and Servicing Expense was RMB127.7 million (US$18.6 million), representing an increase of 26.0% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increased expenses associated with risk control and credit assessment.

Allowance for Uncollectible Receivables and Contract Assets was RMB70.8 million (US$10.3 million), representing an increase of 23.2% from the same period of 2018, primary due to unfavorable industry conditions.

Sales and Marketing expense was RMB149.8 million (US$21.8 million), representing a decrease of 27.7% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to reduced advertisement spending for promotional activities.

General and Administrative expense was RMB51.5 million (US$7.5 million), representing an increase of 63.2% from the same period of 2018, primarily due to increased payroll expenses and certain share-based compensation expense related to options granted in October 2018.

Research and Development expense was RMB50.5 million (US$7.4 million), representing an increase of 33.9% from the same period of 2018, as the Company continued to improve its technology for credit assessment.

Income from operations was RMB185.4 million (US$27.0 million), representing a decrease of 24.4% from the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to Jiayin Group shareholders was RMB168.9 million (US$24.6 million), compared with RMB210.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Cash and Equivalents at quarter-end were RMB438.4 million (US$63.9million), compared with RMB150.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time/ 8:00 PM China Standard Time.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

China: +86 4006208038 or +86 8008190121
Hong Kong +852 3018-6771    
United States, New York +1 (845) 675-0437    

To join, please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 2441378.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601
Mainland China +86 8008190121
+86 4006208038		  

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 11, 2019. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2441378.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206
+86 4006022065		  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at  http://ir.niwodai.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2019. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with its initial public offering.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group
Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

         
    As of December 31,   As of June 30,
    2018   2019
    RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   41,441   438,406   63,861
Restricted cash   41,500   3,387   493
Accounts receivable, net   336,849   260,549   37,953
Contract assets, net   203,080   41,235   6,007
Assets from the investor assurance program, net   5,525   453   66
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   88,234   80,411   11,713
Deferred tax assets   56,027   56,027   8,161
Property and equipment   29,011   35,187   5,126
Right-of-use assets3     51,675   7,527
Other long-term assets   212   2,968   433
TOTAL ASSETS   801,879   970,298   141,340
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Liabilities including amounts of the consolidated VIEs without  recourse to the Company:            
Payroll and welfare payable   110,562   99,126   14,439
Amounts due to related parties   84,509   13,846   2,017
Liabilities from investor assurance program   1,547,072   887,382   129,262
Other guarantee liabilities   4,060    
Tax payables   422,177   473,522   68,976
Refund liabilities   84,498   60,389   8,797
Lease liabilities3     49,947   7276
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   201,007   310,841   45,279
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,453,885   1,895,053   276,046
             
Commitments and Contingencies        


SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT          
Ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value; 10,000,000,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, 216,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019, respectively)   0     0     0  
Additional paid-in capital    395,472     699,827     101,941  
Accumulated deficit   (2,047,478 )   (1,624,615 )   (236,652 )
Other comprehensive income   -     6     1  
Minority interests   -     27     4  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT   (1,652,006 )   (924,755 )   (134,706 )
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT   801,879     970,298     141,340  
                   


JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30  
  2018     2019   2018     2019  
  RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
Net revenue  680,261   635,616   92,588   1,663,518   1,366,947   199,118  
Operating cost and expenses:            
Origination and servicing (101,294 ) (127,670 ) (18,597 ) (186,125 ) (246,104 ) (35,849 )
Allowance for uncollectible accounts receivable and contract assets (57,438 ) (70,751 ) (10,306 ) (161,231 ) (114,545 ) (16,685 )
Provision for assets and liabilities from investor assurance program -       (164,373 ) -   -  
Sales and marketing (207,073 ) (149,818 ) (21,823 ) (448,763 ) (321,251 ) (46,796 )
General and administrative (31,527 ) (51,460 ) (7,496 ) (56,416 ) (100,751 ) (14,676 )
Research and development (37,722 ) (50,497 ) (7,356 ) (75,775 ) (104,219 ) (15,181 )
Total operating cost and expenses   (435,054 ) (450,196 ) (65,578 ) (1,092,683 ) (886,870 ) (129,187 )
             
Income from operation 245,207   185,420   27,010   570,835   480,077   69,931  
Interest income (expense) 420   308   45   812   (174 ) (25 )
Other income, net  2,385   9,963   1,451   10,371   13,482   1,964  
Income before income taxes   248,012   195,691   28,506   582,018   493,385   71,870  
Income tax expense (37,772 ) (27,045 ) (3,939 ) (88,641 ) (70,523 ) (10,273 )
             
Net income 210,240   168,646   24,567   493,377   422,862   61,597  
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders -   (227 ) (33 ) -   (227 ) (33 )
Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 210,240   168,873   24,600   493,377   423,089   61,630  
             
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:            
Foreign currency translation adjustments -   7   1   -   7   1  
Total comprehensive income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 210,240   168,880   24,601   493,377   423,096   61,631  
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share:              
 - Basic and diluted  200,000,000   209,123,333   209,123,333   200,000,000   204,561,667   204,561,667  
             
Net income per share:              
 - Basic and diluted 1.05   0.81   0.12   2.47   2.07   0.30  

__________________________

1 “loan origination volume” refers to the total amount of loans facilitated through the Company’s marketplace during a certain period
2 “investment volume” for a certain period refers to the sum of the principal amount of all investment transactions executed by investors directly through the Company’s marketplace during such period. The calculation of the investment volume of an investment made by an investor through the automated investment program does not take into account automated reinvestments enabled by the automated investment program;
3 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases,” beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize a modified retrospective approach which allowed the Company to initially apply the new lease standard at the adoption date and recognize a cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2019, with no adjustments to prior periods presented. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings were made. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material effect the Company’s our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.