Hot Runner Market Growth to Witness a Rise of 7.9% CAGR By 2026

The global market for hot runner is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $5,241.5 million by 2026, divulges a recent report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, rapid growth in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for optimal quality injection-molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors and rise in movement toward energy saving to accelerate productivity and efficiency are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

This report covers the current status and the growth prospects of the Global Hot Runner Market for 2019-2026. Additionally, it provides precise data related to the size of market, sales volume, and revenue. The predictions featured in this report have been derived using proven research methods and standards. With this data, the research report serves as a source of information and analysis for every segment of the market, including but not restricted to: local markets, product, and application.

Regionally, the global hot runner industry is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

This report estimates the growth in revenue at a global, regional & country level, and offers an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026.

Based on product type, the global hot runner market is segmented into:

Valve gate hot runner

Open gate hot runner

On the basis of application, the hot runner market is segmented into:

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Medical Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Besides this, the report comprises a discussion of the key players functioning in this market.

Some of the foremost players in the global hot runner sector are:

EWIKON Molding Technologies, Inc.

Fast Heat UK Limited

Fisa Corporation

Günther Heisskanaltechnik

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

INCOE Corporation

INglass Group

Milacron Inc.

Seiki Corporation

Yudo Group

Barnes Group Inc.

CACO Pacific Corporation

Apart from these insights, the report discusses drivers and challenges in the global hot runner market. It also presents an overview of competitive expansions such as developments, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global market. It also offers pricing analysis of the global hot runner sector.

The report is useful piece of content offering solutions to various critical questions that are significant for the industry shareholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Besides this, the report helps in planning investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

The data offered in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. To obtain more details of this report you can request for sample pages from the link provided below.

