Electric Bike Global Market 2019 – Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

PUNE, INDIA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electric bike resembles a normal bicycle except that it has motors fixed in it for easy propulsion. Electric bikes or e-bikes are different in their basic functioning from traditional bikes. An e-bike needs pedals to move forward. The motion is only improved or assisted by the presence of a motor. The motor runs on batteries. Such models of e-bikes were patented in the United States of America during the 1890s. The models and features kept improving. There was a period when such bikes were bulky because of the use of lead-acid batteries. These days, electric bikes come with Ni-Cd, Li-ion or nickel-metal hydride batteries. These are lightweight and compact and have reduced the size of the bikes.

The electric bike market has kept improving in the last few years. It is also expected to move along an upward slope in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The main reasons for the expected growth discussed in this report are the bike’s effect on the environment and on the rider and the cost of maintaining the same. Since these bikes need the rider to pedal in order to move forward, they are healthier and consume less non-renewable resources. Riders can save on fuel costs when they use these bikes. The challenges that the report discusses are the limited numbers of charging stations for these bikes and the ban on usage imposed by certain regions. All these restraining factors are taken into consideration while calculating the CAGR of this electric bike global market.

The global electric bikes market is studied and analyzed with the help of a complete backdrop analysis. The report includes information about the various market segmentations, key market dynamics, geographical segmentation, and a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of e-bikes available globally, this report divides the market into Pedal Assist, Throttle On Demand, Speed Pedelec And Moped Or Motorcycle types. By battery type, the market is divided into Lithium Ion Phosphate, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydrate, Lithium Polymer, Lithium Titanite, and others.

This report also segregates the market based on the conversion kits types. Hub Motor, Mid Drive, All-in-One wheel and Friction are the different segments.

Regional Analysis

By regions, the report covers the growth of the electric bikes market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the rest of the world. North America will show a considerable increase in the CAGR numbers in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The reason for this increase is the growing importance being given to health and fitness activities. The European market will also grow at a steady rate. The Asia-Pacific electric bike market will be the biggest of this lot owing to increasing R&D investments happening in the countries here. The growing popularity for sleek electric bikes in Asia is also a factor that will promote the growth of this industry.

Industry News

Owing to the increasing demand for e-bikes, DYU, an e-bike and e-scooter brand based out of China has increased its production capacity considerably now. In August 2019, its new production factory started churning out 500,000 e-bikes a month. This number can handle the needs of the entire global market.

