British Army to present at Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference

Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2019

SMi reports: British Army, UK MoD & Royal Navy to present at Social Media in the Defence & Military Sector ahead of deployment of ‘Social Media' division

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- British Army to present at SMi’s 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference as British Army deploys 'Social Media Warfare' DivisionSMi reports: British Army, UK MoD and Royal Navy to present at Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference in November ahead of deployment of ‘Social Media Warfare’ divisionThe British Army have announced the formation of a cyber warfare unit to fight "above and below the threshold of conventional conflict"."We need to develop our asymmetric edge and bring focus to the orchestration of intelligence, information operations, cyber, electronic warfare and unconventional warfare,” announced Lieutenant General Ivan Jones, the commander of Britain's field army.The U.K.'s new special cyber operations unit, 6 Division (6 Div), will move beyond the typical cyber capabilities within the military sphere into full-blown social media "information warfare." With the primary adversary Russia proliferating fake news and political propaganda across major social media platforms, this operation has turned into a national security strategy.Learn more at SMi's 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, taking place in London on the 20th and 21st November 2019, where leading social media figures from the British Army and UK MoD will present exclusive presentations and provide the latest updates on future developments for the British Armed Forces.Leading figures presenting include:WO2 Paul Barnes, SO3 Media Operations, The British Army who will present ‘Operationalising Social Media’, he will discuss the utility of social media, how social media can change the way wars are fought and case studies from commemoration.Mr Matthew Clarke, Head of Digital Strategy, UK MoD will present ‘How to be Great at Digital Communications — The MoD’s digital journey’. He will discuss Digital planning and strategy development; Content, distribution and measurement; How to engage with your audience on digital and social; Benchmarking digital performance and What does digital great look like?Alex Schillemore, Head of Digital, Royal Navy will present ‘Holistic Approach to Digital’. She will discuss Using your website and social media to the greatest effect; Owned vs earned channels; Planning for your audiences and Evaluation. Download the new brochure to view the full agendaThe two-day Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference provides the ideal platform to discuss social media strategies, platforms and tools used in the armed forces’ day-to-day activities from branding and recruitment to frontline operations, intelligence, and cyber warfareFor those who would like to attend the conference a saving of £100 is available for bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at www.militarysocialmedia.com/einpr5 Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th – 21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKIf you would like to showcase your solutions to key decision makers within the industry, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.