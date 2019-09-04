Trade for Her: Empowering Women through International Trade

Trade policy and you Brussels, 30 September 2019

International trade contributes to 36 million jobs in the EU, but women occupy less than two fifths of those. Globally, women lead only 15% of exporting firms.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström will host the Trade for Her conference on 30 September to find out how to achieve greater involvement of women in international trade, in the EU and beyond.

Speakers will include among others: Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer, World Bank, Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Arancha González, Executive Director, International Trade Centre, Roberto Azevêdo, Director General, World Trade Organization Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, David Abney, Chief Executive Officer, United Parcel Service, Denise Stubbs, Director, Thokozani Wines, South Africa.

The conference will look into the results of the first ever study on barriers for women in the European Union, who are engaged in international trade. High-level representatives from international organisations, governments, businesses and civil society will share their experiences, views and ideas on women in trade in four thematic panels:

Empowering women through international trade – challenges and solutions

Barriers for women to trade in Europe and beyond

Enhancing opportunities for women in trade – what role for business?

Looking for synergies – The role of other policy areas in empowering women

The conference will take place on 30 September 2019 at Sofitel Europe, Place Jourdan 1, in Brussels, Belgium.

