IAM (Identity and Access Management) Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

With an ever-growing mobile workforce, it has become imperative to establish an Identity and Access Management (IAM) system in order to manage multiple digital identities without compromising on data security. A set of business policies and processes, IAM facilitates the management of digital identities. Major forces driving the growth of IAM market include managing role-based user access and the need for data security and safety in an enterprise. This market also sees further opportunities with advent of technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud services, stringent measures taken by governments to ensure IT security, and risk management initiatives such as IT audits and policy compliance. Using an IAM framework, IT managers can control which employee access to critical information in an organization.

America’s IAM market is estimated to grow from USD 3,428.02 million in 2016 to USD 7,827.65 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.52%.

The study any particular industry or market requires thorough knowledge and understanding. To ensure the same, we conduct an extensive primary research. This form of research includes surveys about the market, in-depth interviews with market leaders, experts, KOLs, and observations and suggestions from major analysts and seasoned influencers. Following this, a secondary research is also conducted to validate the information attained previously and further strengthen the estimation of the market. The secondary research of the market includes going through trade journals, industry databases, the internet, and gaining information from reputable paid sources. With the help of these approaches and methodologies, a quantitative and qualitative insight of the global IAM market is garnered. This way, the report provides effective and key information for the industry participants to make sound decisions and prioritize the segments which have the highest potential.

Some of the key players and their products in the IAM industry include the following:

Azure Active Directory

Bitium

CA Identity Suite

Centrify Identity Services

CyberArk Privileged Account Security

IBM Cloud Identity Service

IBM Security Access Manager

IBM Security Privileged Identity Manager

Okta Identity and Access Management

OneLogin Identity Access Management Solution

Oracle Identity Manager

RSA SecurID Suite

Salesforce Identity

Segmentation:

Based on product type, America’s Identity and Access Management market comprises Cloud technology, Hybrid technology and On-Premise technology.

Based on application, this technology is used across sectors such as healthcare, banking and financial services, telecommunication, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality among others. It may be pointed out here that the banking and financial services segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 15.65 over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geographical spread, America’s IAM technology is used across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

According to industry experts, North America was the market leader with a market share of over 38% in terms of revenue. The main factor behind this growth could be the favourable government policies for regulation of information. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, around 240 bills were introduced by 42 states in the U.S. to address cyber security issues in 2017. Each of these states have decided to implement certain initiatives such as increasing funding for improved information security, enforcing rules and regulations for adoption of information security measures in government and private organizations, and putting in place strong requirements to authenticate users such as personal identity verification cards for employees to access organization networks.

Industry News:

According to the latest news as of August 2019, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is an emerging technology that aims to provide a view of security-related incidents beyond the endpoints of a network. Apart from this, IAM is also seeing the rise of new technologies such as cloud-based services and containerization, which promise higher security of a company’s IT assets.

