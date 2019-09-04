South African Contact Centre Operations: 2019 Industry Analysis Report Featuring 42 Company Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Centre Operations in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the state of the industry, employment numbers and trends and sector-specific developments. There are comprehensive profiles of 42 companies. These include Merchants which, with holding company Dimension Data, bought Canadian Millennium 1 Solutions; Business Connexion, which said it would retrench about 700 employees following a weak financial performance; and Webhelp, which is involved in an initiative to boost BPO skills in South Africa.



Contact Centre Operations

The South African contact centre industry, which is a sub-sector of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, contributes approximately R53bn annually to South Africa's GDP. Through various government incentives and industry initiatives, South Africa is attempting to grow its share of the BPO market to 4% of global revenues by 2030, from around 1% some years ago. The industry employs more than 228,000 consultants or agents, of which 38,600 are focused solely on international business. Contact centres are an important sector for job creation as they are labor-intensive.



Challenges of Automation

South Africa has a booming local contact centre economy and has been able to attract foreign investment due to incentives offered by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). In addition to the cost savings, South Africa is attractive as an offshore destination as it has good quality English-speaking talent and government support in areas of skills development and infrastructure incentives. While it is a job creator, automation and artificial intelligence will affect job creation opportunities as some contact centre functions become automated. Chatbot technology is being deployed for relatively simple, mundane tasks, leading to concerns that agents will become obsolete. However, artificial intelligence will increasingly be used to automate routine tasks so that human agents can focus on escalated issues.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations and Government Programmes

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

4.4. Global Technology Trends Affecting the Contact Centre Industry



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Government Support

5.5. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



1Stream Managed Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Accenture Services (Pty) Ltd

Aegis Outsourcing South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd

Avirtual Services (Pty) Ltd

Blake Connect (Pty) Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Care Call Retail and Distribution Services (Pty) Ltd

CCI SA (Durban) (Pty) Ltd

CCI South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Digital Mall (Pty) Ltd

Direct Channel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Dreamscheme 76 (Pty) Ltd

Durban Technology Hub

EC Three (Pty) Ltd

Ernst and Young Services (Pty) Ltd

EXLservice South Africa (Pty) Ltd

FSP Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Full Circle Contact Centre Services (Pty) Ltd

Gijima Group Ltd

i-Talk Call Centre Solutions (Pty) Ltd

IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

iContact (Pty) Ltd

Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd

Indox (Pty) Ltd

Laboria Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Mango5 Call Centre (Pty) Ltd

Market IQ (Pty) Ltd

Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd

Mindpearl South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

Nextec Industrial Technologies (Pty) Ltd

O'Keeffe and Swartz Consultants (Pty) Ltd

Outworx Contact Centre (Pty) Ltd

SA Commercial (Pty) Ltd

SoluGrowth (Pty) Ltd

State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd

Talksure Trading (Pty) Ltd

TP South Africa Trading (Pty) Ltd

Webhelp SA Outsourcing (Pty) Ltd

WNS Global Services SA (Pty) Ltd

Zest Hospitality (Pty) Ltd

