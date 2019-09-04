Fiber Laser Markets, 2013-2024 - Global Market Size to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 10.6% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Laser Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fiber laser market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Fiber laser market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Fiber laser market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Fiber laser market size by usage type, product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Fiber laser market size by usage type, product type, and application in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Fiber laser market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Fiber laser market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fiber laser in the fiber laser market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fiber laser in the fiber laser market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fiber laser in the fiber laser market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fiber laser in the fiber laser market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the fiber laser market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, the need of laser beam with high beam quality with low-cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the fiber laser industry, include the emergence of ribbon core fibers, development of eco-friendly technology, and introduction of fiber laser in LIDAR in autonomous vehicles.



The study includes the fiber laser market size and forecast for the fiber laser market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, usage, and the region.



The analyst forecasts that ultrafast is the largest fiber laser and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent features, such as compact size, high beam quality, wall-plug efficiency, and reliability.



Within the fiber laser market, material processing will remain the largest application over the forecast period. Increasing adaption of fiber laser in material processing procedures, such as cutting, welding, cladding, brazing, and drilling is expected to drive the market.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of fiber laser in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.

Some of the fiber laser companies profiled in this report include IPG, Coherent Inc., Jenoptic Group, TRUMF, Keopsys Group, and NKT Photonics.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the fiber laser by product type (Infrared, Ultraviolet, Ultrafast, and Visible), by usage (High Power Welding & Cutting, Marking, Fine Processing, and Others), by applications ( Material Processing, Instrumentation & Measurement, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting fiber laser market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the fiber laser market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the fiber laser market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this fiber laser market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the fiber laser market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the fiber laser market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this fiber laser market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this fiber laser area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of fiber laser market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this fiber laser market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Fiber Laser Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Fiber Laser Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Fiber Laser Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Infrared Fiber Lasers

3.3.2: Ultraviolet Fiber Lasers

3.3.3: Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

3.3.4: Visible Fiber Lasers

3.4: Fiber Laser Market by Usage

3.4.1: High Power Cutting and Welding

3.4.2: Marking

3.4.3: Fine Processing

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Fiber Laser Market by Application Type

3.5.1: Material Processing

3.5.2: Instrumentation and Measurement

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Fiber Laser Market by Region

4.2: North American Fiber Laser Market

4.3: European Fiber Laser Market

4.4: APAC Fiber Laser Market

4.5: RoW Fiber Laser Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by Surface Charge Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by End-Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by Setting Type

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Fiber Laser Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Fiber Laser Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Fiber Laser Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Fiber Laser



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: IPG Photonics Corporation

7.2: Coherent Inc.

7.3: Amonics Ltd.

7.4: Apollo Instruments Inc.

7.5: CY Laser S.R.L.

7.6: Jenoptik Group

7.7: Keopsys Group

7.8: NKT Photonics A/S

7.9: TRUMPF

7.10: TOPTICA Photonics AG



