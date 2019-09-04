Floating Production Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The quest for production of energy will keep on continuing, and human beings will keep on exploiting the natural habitat and interfere in the environment to move towards development. We are already using wind and water energy to produce electricity. Now, offshore drilling, production, and processing units have also started in the subsea level, which requires and demands an infrastructure for production at the subsea level also. Various equipment such as power units, hydraulic systems, and many other assets are required to monitor the subsystems that are attached in the subsea for production or processing. The top corporates make a major investment in the field of oil and gas exploration.

As we use and develop modern machinery, automobiles and other instruments which require energy and fuel to run, an exploration into offshore production will take day by an increase in almost all developed as well as developing country. Discovery by one of the country will also lead others to explore into their subsea system for similar presence of reservoirs.

Thus, to meet with the production and processing requirements, Floating Production Systems is used for drilling and production purposes. Floating Production System helps in carrying out multiple tasks such as offloading, floating, and storage functions. The manufacturers customize the design and weight of the floating production systems depending on the location and environment it has to be placed in. It comes in a plethora of shapes and sizes. It is available in a regular cylinder shape, and it can be as giant as a ship also. But, the key barriers towards investment in this industry are environmental issues, sustainable development, the installation cost of machinery, and subsea assets.

The global Floating Production System market report was curated by conducting an extensive evaluation and by applying various key methodologies. The report offers a vast pool of information for the readers and provides deep insights about the market. Our team of experts have carefully researched and analyzed the market to garner these insights and information. Considerable amount of time and efforts were spent in order to gain precise estimations about the market size and valuation. Each and every area of the global Floating Production System market was analyzed and narrowed down to grab these insights.

Key Players

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Nabors

Weatherford

Bumi Armada Berhad

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Keppel Offshore and Marine

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SBM Offshore

Technip

Teekay

MHB

Samsung Heavy Industries

Reliance Naval and Engineering

Regional Producers

Due to population growth, more and more exploration in the subsea system for the production of oil and gas is expected, but the cost can be a major restraining factor. The region into offshore subsea production and processing includes Brazil, South America, Asia Pacific region, North America, and Africa.

The major floating production market for offshore production is concentrated in Europe due to the number of offshore activities and offshore projects increasing in the UK and Norway.

Market Segments

The global floating subsea production system is segmented based on four categories. The first segment based on type includes SPAR system, storage offloading, barge system, tension leg platform. Based on water depth, the segment is based on deep, shallow, and ultra-deep water. The build category is based on planning, installation, converted as well as new floating production systems. Use of such SPAR and offloading technology allows extracting of crude oil and the SPAR technology allows smooth drilling without any hassles of water tide.

Hottest news from the Industry

The Global Floating Production Systems Market was valued 16.24 billion USD in 2017, and it is expected to grow up to 39.42 billion USD by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 10.36 percent between the forecast period, i.e., 2019 to 2025.

