Minister Creed announces extension to €100 million BEAM application deadline and Online Clinics for applications

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today extended the closing date for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure(BEAM) and outlined plans for further supports to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications online.

The online application process was opened on the 19 August and was scheduled to close on Sunday the 8 of September but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday the 15 of September.  Minister Creed stated “I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support.  Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided  to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible. I also want to ensure that my Department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline. ”

In addition to the deadline extension the Minister also announced a number of online clinics that his Department will be providing in the run up to the closing date. The Minister added “In recent years, my Department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then.  These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM.”

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:

  • 076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc., or
  • 076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics.

The Minister concluded “I am keenly aware that all farmers are dealing with very challenging circumstances at present and in particular beef farmers. This scheme will provide some additional income support and I encourage anyone who us eligible to apply.”

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.

 

 

September 2019 – Clinic Dates and Locations

 

Date

Time

Venue

Thursday

5th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Jackson Hotel, Ballybofey

County Donegal

Thursday

5th September 2019

10am to 4pm

The Brehon Hotel, Muckrows, Rd, Killarney,

County Kerry

Friday

6th September 2019

10am to 4pm

The TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar,

County Mayo

Friday

6th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom,

County Cork

Monday

9th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan,

County Monaghan

Monday

9th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Twin Trees Hotel, Downhill Rd, Knocknalyre, Ballina,

County Mayo

Tuesday

10th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Drumshanbo.

County Leitrim

Tuesday

10th September 2019

10am to 4pm

The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam,

County Galway

Wednesday

11th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices,Farnham St.

County Cavan

Wednesday

11th September 2019

10am to 2pm

Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis,

County Clare

Wednesday

11th September 2019

4pm to 8pm

Kilmurry Lodge Hotel.

County Limerick

Thursday

12th September 2019

10am to 2pm

Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon,

County Roscommon

Thursday

12th September 2019

4pm to 8pm

The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar,

County Westmeath

Thursday

12th September 2019

10am to 4pm

Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown,

County Cork

Friday

13th September 2019

12pm to 4pm

County Arms Hotel, Birr.

County Offaly

Friday

13th September 2019

12pm to 4pm

Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Johnstown Castle

County Cavan

 

ENDS

