Minister Creed announces extension to €100 million BEAM application deadline and Online Clinics for applications

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today extended the closing date for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure(BEAM) and outlined plans for further supports to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications online.

The online application process was opened on the 19 August and was scheduled to close on Sunday the 8 of September but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday the 15 of September. Minister Creed stated “I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support. Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible. I also want to ensure that my Department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline. ”

In addition to the deadline extension the Minister also announced a number of online clinics that his Department will be providing in the run up to the closing date. The Minister added “In recent years, my Department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then. These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM.”

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:

076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc., or

076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics.

The Minister concluded “I am keenly aware that all farmers are dealing with very challenging circumstances at present and in particular beef farmers. This scheme will provide some additional income support and I encourage anyone who us eligible to apply.”

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.

September 2019 – Clinic Dates and Locations Date Time Venue Thursday 5th September 2019 10am to 4pm Jackson Hotel, Ballybofey County Donegal Thursday 5th September 2019 10am to 4pm The Brehon Hotel, Muckrows, Rd, Killarney, County Kerry Friday 6th September 2019 10am to 4pm The TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar, County Mayo Friday 6th September 2019 10am to 4pm Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom, County Cork Monday 9th September 2019 10am to 4pm Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan, County Monaghan Monday 9th September 2019 10am to 4pm Twin Trees Hotel, Downhill Rd, Knocknalyre, Ballina, County Mayo Tuesday 10th September 2019 10am to 4pm Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Drumshanbo. County Leitrim Tuesday 10th September 2019 10am to 4pm The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam, County Galway Wednesday 11th September 2019 10am to 4pm Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices,Farnham St. County Cavan Wednesday 11th September 2019 10am to 2pm Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, County Clare Wednesday 11th September 2019 4pm to 8pm Kilmurry Lodge Hotel. County Limerick Thursday 12th September 2019 10am to 2pm Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon, County Roscommon Thursday 12th September 2019 4pm to 8pm The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar, County Westmeath Thursday 12th September 2019 10am to 4pm Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, County Cork Friday 13th September 2019 12pm to 4pm County Arms Hotel, Birr. County Offaly Friday 13th September 2019 12pm to 4pm Dept Of Agriculture Food & the Marine Offices, Johnstown Castle County Cavan

Date Released: 04 September 2019