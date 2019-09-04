LUX Group of Companies Announces New Client

LUX Group of Companies logo Monethia Smothers and Lisa Nicole Cloud

Ms. Full Figure GA 2018 Signs Management Deal with LUX Group of Companies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUX Group of Companies is pleased to announce the signing of a new Management deal with Ms. Full Figure GA 2018, Monetia Smothers.“Monetia is known for her Professionalism and hard work. What she might be best known for, however, is her big heart,” said Dora Bryant, CEO of LUX Group of Companies.Monetia Smothers, also known as ‘Monetia the Model’ is a Model, Actress, TV Personality Spokesmodel, Brand Ambassador and Talk Show Host. In 2018, she was crowned Ms. Full Figure Georgia. Monetia has worked in the Fashion and Movie industry for over 10 years. She has modelled for Haute Couture Fashion houses like Elite Pour La Vie and House of Van Miller and is currently a Runway Model for Media Personality and Fashion designer Lisa Nicole Cloud. Her recent film and tv appearances include The Staff (2019), Dynasty (February 2019), BET Tales Moonlight (March 2019) and BET+ Bigger (2019). Her upcoming TV Shows include Premier Chefs Atlanta (TV Host) and ‘Who’s Who in Atlanta’.Monetia was recently nominated for Best Actress in a Screen Play, Best Full-Figured Model and Best Show/Event Host at Atlanta’s Hottest Entertainment Awards. Monetia is also a member of ‘No More’ (Say No to Domestic Violence) and the ‘Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized’ (P.O.W.E.R.). Monetia Smothers is originally from Louisiana and is of Creole descent.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.