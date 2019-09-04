FTI Consulting Expands Risk Advisory & Investigations Practice in India with the Appointment of Shashank Karnad

/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Shashank Karnad as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk Advisory & Investigations practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Mumbai, India.



Mr. Karnad will work with companies on fraud investigations, dispute advisory services, litigation support and anti-bribery and corruption diligence and investigations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Karnad spent 18 years with KPMG, eight years of which were as an Equity Partner and the last three as the Chief Operating Officer of the forensic practice in India.

“The growth of our India practices over the past three years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us,” said Jon Rowell , Co-Lead of Asia at FTI Consulting. “Shashank’s diverse expertise in forensic accounting, dispute advisory services, anti-bribery and corruption, fraud risk assessments and investigations will be of significant benefit to our clients in India as they seek to protect their reputation and enterprise value. We continue to pursue opportunities to invest in adding leading professionals in key geographies globally, including India, and we look forward to working with Shashank as we help our clients address their most complex issues.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Karnad added, “I am delighted to join FTI Consulting at an exciting time for the firm in India. We have an immensely talented team of seasoned professionals who operate from our Delhi and Mumbai offices. In recent months, FTI Consulting has added new technology, financial services, analytics, forensic accounting and valuations expertise to the India business, creating a holistic platform that can leverage FTI Consulting’s global network to add value for clients.”

Mr. Karnad brings more than 23 years of experience in fraud investigations, dispute advisory services, litigation support, anti-bribery and anti-corruption (“ABAC”) due diligence and ABAC investigations, class action suit investigations and global sanctions investigations. He has served as an independent expert witness in several international arbitrations and civil/criminal cases involving quantification of claims, losses and valuations in disputes. He has worked in over 30 jurisdictions across India, Africa, Middle East, Europe, North and South America and Asia during his career.

