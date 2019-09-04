Elemental LED Brand Becomes Hawai’i Clean Energy Ally

Diode LED Recognized as the Only LED Tape Light Incentivized by the State of Hawai’i

We are thrilled to be a part of a cleaner and more efficient Hawai’i initiative with our award-winning Diode LED product portfolio.” — April Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, U.S.A., September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today that the Diode LED brand is recognized as a Clean Energy Ally by Hawai’i Energy and is the only LED Tape Light manufacturer that qualifies for incentives and rebates by the State of Hawai’i. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear lighting products and solutions for architectural, task, and accent applications.

The Clean Energy Ally organization brings together contractors, architects, engineers, manufacturers, and retailers to educate and implement efficient use of energy to ensure a cleaner life for island families and businesses. Diode LED’s linear lighting families BLAZE™ and VALENT® X, from Diode LED, are the only registered LED Tape Lights for island residents and businesses seeking a more energy efficient future by taking advantage of The Lighting Instant Rebate Program– the option to purchase qualified products from their network of distributors and receive a discount at the point of sale. This creates a significant opportunity for Hawai’i businesses and residents to take advantage of the generous and easy-to-use rebates beyond standard bulb replacements and onto customized or large-scale lighting applications.

“We are thrilled to be a part of a cleaner and more efficient Hawai’i initiative with our award-winning Diode LED product portfolio,” said April Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Elemental LED. “This program aligns with our customers’ need for ideal performance, superior quality, and exceptional power efficiency in one lighting solution. The Clean Energy Ally program from Hawai’i Energy affirms our manufacturing model in continuing to make it easy for our customers to do business with us.”

“At the very core of what we do, is a drive to make our community a better place,” said Emily Rosenbaum, Regional Ambassador, Hawaii Lighting Reps. “Becoming a Clean Energy Ally with Hawai’i Energy was a natural fit for us, as we know that with our product offerings, we will be an active part in helping the State of Hawai’i reach the goals to reduce electricity consumption by 4,300 gigawatt-hours by 2030 and be 100% renewable by 2045. Hawaii Lighting Reps is excited to be working with Diode LED across the islands, and our faith in their products’ reliability and industry leading warranty, drove us to lead the way to obtain this unique qualification.”



About Hawai’i Energy:

Hawai’i Energy is a non-profit energy conservation organization located in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Their mission is to empower and educate island families and businesses to make smarter energy choices to reduce energy consumption, save money, and pursue a 100% renewable energy in Hawaii’s electricity sector by 2045. Visit https://hawaiienergy.com/ to learn more about the organization.

About Hawaii Lighting Reps:

Hawaii Lighting Reps is a leader in delivering innovative, cost-effective and sustainable lighting solutions to the specification, construction and end-user customers located in Honolulu, Hawaii and their projects both local and global.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



