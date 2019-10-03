Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Person or Taconite/Iron Ore Miner with Mesothelioma in Minnesota to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation Results

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma like Navy Veterans, skilled trades workers or taconite/iron ore miners and we want to ensure people like this get the best financial compensation result.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma like Navy Veterans, skilled trades workers or taconite/iron ore miners and we want to make certain people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results. Based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos the financial compensation for this rare cancer could exceed a million dollars. To get the financial compensation job done for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.



"Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have generated over a billion dollars of financial compensation for people with mesothelioma or other asbestos exposure illnesses and these amazing lawyers know what they are doing. Rather than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma or calling a local car accident attorney please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to Erik or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because the remarkable lawyers consistently get the best results for their clients and Erik Karst knows Minnesota. The last thing the group wants to see happen to a person in Minnesota with mesothelioma is for them to innocently call a local car accident law firm and be told, "We are the greatest mesothelioma attorneys in the world, or we know someone who is.

With attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste you get a proven commodity, you get skill, experience and you get a commitment to excellence. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center at 800-714-0303." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases- conditions/cancer/basics/ definition/con-20032378

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer. umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

http://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



