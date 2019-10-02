Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Nevada To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Much Better Compensation

"Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst or one of his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada to not put your potential financial compensation at risk by playing lawyer roulette with a Las Vegas car accident attorney. As we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst to assist Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma nationwide because they typically get their clients the best compensation results.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues have been responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and asbestos exposure illnesses compensation settlements and we want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst or one of his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Nevada to get organized with respect to how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As they would like to explain at 800-714-0303, "It is the how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos that becomes the basis for your mesothelioma compensation claim and we are offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person in Nevada to build out this list. We are not attorneys-we are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want a person with this rare cancer to get the best compensation results. Our service is free." https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Henderson, Paradise, and Enterprise. www.karstvonoiste.com/

In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Center is also incredibly focused on the best possible treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada: https://www.cccnevada.com/

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah:https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.